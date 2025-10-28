Bethesda, Potomac, Rockville public schools rank among state’s top 10 in new rankings 

Five elementary schools and two middle schools in Montgomery County rank in the top 10 public elementary and middle schools in the state, according to a report from U.S. News and World Report released Tuesday.

The rankings for 2026 were calculated using proficiency data from state assessments of math and reading/language arts skills for public schools. Half of the formula utilized the percentage of students who were at least proficient in math and reading/language arts according to the state testing. The other half of the formula considered performance data for low-income students and historically underserved populations. The student-to-teacher ratio was used to break any tie, with the higher-ranking school having the lower ratio.

Bradley Hills Elementary in Bethesda received the highest ranking of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) elementary schools, coming in at No. 5 in the state. Bannockburn, Seven Locks and Westbrook elementary schools, all in Bethesda, ranked seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. Cold Spring Elementary in Potomac ranked 10th.

Bradley Hills and Bannockburn both moved up three spots when compared to the 2025 rankings, according to data from U.S. News. Seven Locks, Westbrook and Cold Spring all dropped in the ratings compared to last year’s performance. Seven Locks moved from fourth to eighth place. Westbrook dropped from the No. 1 elementary school in the state to No. 8 and Cold Spring dropped from sixth to 10th place.

The top elementary school in Maryland was Ocean City Elementary in Worcester County, followed by Baltimore County’s Pinewood Elementary in second place.

For middle schools, Thomas W. Pyle Middle in Bethesda ranked as the No. 3 middle school in the state, retaining its ranking from last year. Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville ranked No. 7, moving up three spots when compared to its 2025 ranking, which listed it as the 10th best middle school in the state.

Clarksville and Folly Quarter middle schools in Howard County were ranked as the first- and second-best middle schools in the state, respectively.

“The 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings highlight institutions that excel in fostering student achievement and providing exceptional learning environments for all,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News and World Report, said in a press release Tuesday.

The report ranked more than 47,000 elementary schools and 23,000 middle schools across the country at state and district levels. The report didn’t include national rankings.

In August, U.S. News and World Report announced its high school rankings, in which eight MCPS schools ranked among the state’s top 25 schools. Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda ranked No. 2, maintaining its standing from last year’s list, and Thomas S. Wootton High in Rockville ranked No. 3. Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore ranked No. 1.