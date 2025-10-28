Outback Steakhouse closes in downtown Silver Spring

Outback Steakhouse, the Australian steakhouse chain known for its Bloomin’ Onion, has closed its downtown Silver Spring location less than a year and a half after opening, according to the restaurant chain.

“Closing a restaurant is never easy,” Outback representative Elizabeth Daly said in a statement to Bethesda Today on Tuesday. “This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff.”

The restaurant at 8661 Colesville Road in the Ellsworth Place mall opened in April 2024 in the former space of Not Your Average Joe’s, which closed in July 2020.

The Source of the Spring first reported news of Outback’s closure and said signage on the restaurant’s façade has been removed. According to the local blog, the restaurant closed Sunday and there is a sign posted on its door that says the restaurant is “now closed.”

Daly said some employees at the Silver Spring location would have the “opportunity to transfer” to another Outback restaurant, and team members would receive a “transition bonus.”

Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot, five-story mall home to TJ Maxx, Michaels, Five Below, Dave & Busters and Commas food hall, among other businesses. The mall is owned and operated by the Tennessee-based real estate development company GBT Realty Corp.

GBT Realty did not immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to Bethesda Today’s requests for comment on the restaurant’s closure.

Outback’s closure comes just days after Solaire Social food hall at 8200 Dixon Lane in downtown Silver Spring abruptly closed on Friday.

The restaurant chain’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, also owns the eateries Bonefish Grill and Carraba’s and in recent years has closed underperforming locations, the Washington Business Journal reported. One of those locations was an Outback in Germantown.

Founded in the late 1980s, the Australian-themed steakhouse chain operates 22 other restaurants in Maryland and has locations in more than 20 countries, according to the restaurant’s website. The downtown Silver Spring closure leaves just one Outback Steakhouse in Montgomery County at 13703 Georgia Ave. in the Aspen Hill area.