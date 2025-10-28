MoCo planners recommend policy changes to boost multifamily housing production

Montgomery County planners are recommending policy and regulatory changes to boost construction of multifamily housing as production flounders in the county — with more than 23,000 unbuilt multifamily units awaiting construction, according to officials at a County Council meeting Monday.

As of August, just 54 permits for multifamily housing projects have been issued this year, compared with thousands of permits issued annually in years past. Planners and some county elected officials agree that changes must be made to remove barriers to new housing production.

On Monday, planners presented Montgomery Planning’s final Development Pipeline Analysis report to the County Council’s Planning, Housing and Parks Committee, highlighting impediments that have stymied housing construction and proposing policy recommendations aimed at addressing challenges identified by developers.

A key recommendation includes improving communication about the approval process, development timeline and status of projects. Planners have already undertaken some of that work by redeveloping the existing online development pipeline tool and renaming it the “Development Tracker.” Other recommendations include encouragement of streamlining regulatory processes and implementing policy changes, particularly to the county’s rent stabilization law.

From 2022 to 2024, Montgomery County issued thousands of multifamily building permits annually. So far in 2025, just 54 permits have been issued in the county. Photo credit: Screenshot of the Montgomery Planning (M-NCPPC) final Development Pipeline Analysis report

Planners noted that rent stabilization, which went into effect in July 2024, has had a “chilling” result on the number of multifamily units ready for sale or rental — though many approved projects in the development pipeline predate the law. Among proposed changes to the law, planners recommend that all projects built after 2002 be exempt from rental stabilization regulations. The law currently includes a rolling exemption for projects built in the last 23 years.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), who chairs the committee, said Monday the recommendations were a “good roadmap” for addressing key issues. He emphasized he was eager to “fix the problems” surrounding housing production “because ultimately it takes too long to build stuff” in the county.

“The process is too cumbersome and too difficult. That’s bad for everybody. It’s bad for people who invest. It’s bad for residents who want to understand what the process is, what’s going to be built in their communities and what isn’t,” said Friedson, who is running for county executive in the 2026 Democratic primary.

The lack of affordable housing and the impact of rent stabilization on housing development are hot-button issues in the race for county executive. Friedson, along with at-large councilmembers Evan Glass and Will Jawando, are considered the frontrunners in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Friedson later told Bethesda Today that he believes the rent stabilization law, which he voted against in July 2023, is “well-intended,” but data shows it has exacerbated “some of the very problems it is trying to solve.” He noted that changes to the law are not imminent, but “active discussions” are underway among councilmembers.

Passage of the rent stabilization law in 2023 resulted in an outcry from some developers who said the law would stymy development, especially of housing, in the county. The Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington opposes the law and has advocated for changes on behalf of developers.

In August, county planners told the Planning Board that they were concerned by an emerging trend showing a low number of requests to build multifamily rental projects in the county from October to June.

In addition to rent stabilization, planners surveyed 32 developers for the final pipeline analysis to identify obstacles to advancing housing projects. Among those challenges are financial feasibility, construction costs increases, inability to obtain financing, lagging job growth in the county limiting demand for new housing, high impact tax and permit fees, a “lengthy” review and permitting process and unexpected infrastructure costs, according to the report.

Among the planners’ recommendations for addressing issues with the regulatory process are expediting project reviews, improving interagency communication, creating a development approval specialist position and addressing the high cost of impact taxes on developers, according to the report.

Roofers working at a construction site in Clarksburg on January 18, 2024. Photo credit: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A new development tracker

Planners said Monday that a new county “Development Tracker,” an online tool that can aid the public’s understanding of the approval process timeline and project progress, will soon replace the former development pipeline. According to Planning Director Jason Sartori, the tracking tool may be available as early as the end of the week.

The existing pipeline model doesn’t reflect the reality of the development process because it “implies a linear path to construction without the context or nuance required to truly understand how likely a project is coming to fruition,” Lisa Govoni, a policy supervisor at Montgomery Planning, said at Monday’s meeting.

The tracker will instead be a tool used to monitor projects and planning approvals across different phases of development, according to Govoni. Planners hope the tracker will provide a level of transparency about project readiness and the likelihood of completion.

“It does make more sense,” Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), who sits on the Planning, Housing and Parks Committee, said of the name change.

Other report findings

The planning department’s final pipeline analysis report builds on its initial analysis released in mid-September by further clarifying data about housing and reanalyzing a survey of 32 developers with projects in the September 2025 pipeline.

Planners’ further analysis of current housing development projects proposing 10 or more units showed that there are 26,900 unbuilt units across 79 approved projects — consisting of 3,137 single-family homes and 23,741 multi-family units, according to the report. Of those 79 projects, which represent roughly 99% of all unbuilt units in the county, 80% received Planning Board approvals in the last five years but may need to take more steps before permitting.

According to the report, area jurisdictions are far outpacing Montgomery County in issuing construction permits for housing. From January to August, Fairfax County issued more than 1,700 multifamily construction permits and Arlington County issued 1,085, while 233 were issued in Prince George’s County and 965 in Washington, D.C.

The 54 permits issued in Montgomery County account for “two-over-twos,” or stacked townhomes, highlighting a significant lack of high-density housing production in the county, planners said.