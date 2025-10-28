County Council announces $7.75 million to address government shutdown, other federal actions

The Montgomery County Council plans to add $7.75 million to the county’s fiscal year 2026 operating budget to support residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the government shutdown and other federal actions.

Of the $7.75 million, $3.5 million will address food insecurity that is expected to worsen if the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) runs out of funds on Saturday, county officials said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the council office building in Rockville.

“As of this week, we have entered a new, heightened phase of our community needs,” council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) said during the press conference. “We need to do more. And that’s what we’re doing today.”

Roughly 70,000 county residents rely on SNAP to access food each month, according to Heather Bruskin, director of the Office of Food Systems Resilience. Those residents receive an average of $180 per month through the program.

Other county residents fall into the “SNAP gap,” meaning they struggle with food insecurity but do not qualify for federal nutrition assistance programs based on income limits or other factors such as immigration status, according to Bruskin.

The $3.5 million supplemental appropriation would be in addition to $23 million already allocated to food assistance in the county’s fiscal year 2026 budget, according to Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madeleno.

But the additional money won’t be enough to fill the $12.6 million food assistance gap that will be left if SNAP benefits for the month of November do not come through as a result of the shutdown, according to officials.



Three and a half million dollars “sounds like a lot, but the need is so much greater,” Bruskin told Bethesda Today in an interview Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s administration has said he will not tap available reserves to keep SNAP benefits flowing if the federal government does not reopen within the next few days.

Trump and Republicans in Congress have said the blame for the shutdown lies with Democrats, who refused to support a resolution to keep funding the government temporarily while budget discussions continue.

Most Senate Democrats voted against the Republicans’ resolution in an effort to secure GOP concessions on health care subsidies and other funds slashed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed earlier this year.

For his part, Gov. Wes Moore (D) told reporters at the Wheaton American Job Center last week that “no state in the country” has the resources to fill in the holes left by the federal government in categories such as food assistance and health care.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on Tuesday joined 22 other attorneys general and three governors in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the suspension of SNAP benefits, which Brown’s office described as unlawful.

“Given the strategy of the Trump administration, we have no clue how far, how deep, how long this is going to go,” Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) said during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) said the county has made “significant investments” in its social safety net over the past several years, but that those investments are now being tested “in ways that none of us could have ever imagined.”

“There will be much more to do,” Albornoz said. “But this day is important.”

Other community needs

The $7.75 million package – which has the support of the full council and County Executive Marc Elrich (D) – will be officially introduced Nov. 4, Stewart said. A public hearing and vote on the package are scheduled for Nov. 18 with the hope that funds will be available in time for the holidays.

Of the remaining $4.25 million in the council’s support package, $2.25 million will be distributed to local nonprofit groups through two grant programs.

One of the nonprofit grant programs is intended to offset cancelled or delayed federal funding, while the other will fund capacity building and technical assistance.

At least 473 grants and contracts for Montgomery County nonprofits and businesses have been terminated or frozen by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency this year, according to data from the office of U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) of Takoma Park.

The council’s support package also includes $1 million for the county’s Short-Term Housing and Resolution Program, $500,000 for the MoCo Pride Center to support services for LGBTQIA+ county residents, and $500,000 for the county’s Economic Development Fund.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) said during the press conference that the council decided to add money for economic development “to make sure that as the federal government is shutting down, that we’re not shutting down our local economy.”

Councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) said the economic development funds are also needed to ensure the county retains its talent despite reductions to the federal workforce. She encouraged other jurisdictions in the wider DMV region to make similar investments in their own economies.

“They also need to step it up,” Fani-González said of leaders in Prince George’s County, Virginia and Washington, D.C. “Let’s make sure that we continue to inspire our partners so that they can come to the table just as we are.”