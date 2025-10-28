State comptroller offers deferral of tax payment plans for federal workers

Federal workers who are on a state tax payment plan can ask to have their payments deferred during the ongoing federal government shutdown, the comptroller’s office announced Monday.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced the program as the shutdown entered its 27th day Monday, with no end in sight. The program would allow affected federal government workers to defer payments on their state tax plans for the duration of the shutdown.

“We recognize the financial strain this shutdown is placing on hardworking Marylanders, many of whom are working without a paycheck,” Lierman said in a statement announcing the deferral plan. “Our office is committed to doing everything we can to ease that burden and ensure families can stay afloat while the federal government remains at a standstill.”

Affected federal workers who have state tax payment plans can apply for a deferral by sending an email to GovShutdownRelief@marylandtaxes.gov. The email should include the taxpayer’s full name, address, the last four digits of their Social Security number and their case number or payment plan identification number.

Federal workers approved for the program will have their payment plans deferred for the duration of the shutdown, and for as many as 60 days after the government reopens before they needed to start paying again. The deferred tax payments plan is just the latest in a series of programs state agencies have offered in an effort to assist federal workers who are going without pay.

The government shutdown Oct. 1 when the Senate could not agree on a proposal to keep government operations funded through the first months of fiscal 2026, sending most government workers home without pay and requiring essential employees to keep working without pay.

The shutdown is already the second-longest on record, and will tie the record of 35 days — set in President Donald Trump’s first term — in just over a week. At this point, a resolution appears unlikely any time soon: Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have refused to budge off their positions, President Trump is overseas and House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring the House back from a recess that started five weeks ago until there is a budget in place.

