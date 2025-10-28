Chevy Chase House assisted living sold for $31.2M

Chevy Chase House, a top-rated assisted living facility on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington, D.C., has been sold to a new owner for $31.2 million, according to property records. The facility, less than half a mile from the Montgomery County border, is operated by Meridian Senior Living of Bethesda. [Washington Business Journal]

McClain Delaney speaks about Medicaid cuts, nursing shortage during college tour

U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Dist. 6) spoke about Republican cuts to Medicaid and the state’s nursing shortage during a visit Thursday to Montgomery College’s Takoma Park/Silver Spring campus. The community college currently has 450 students in its nursing program. [Montgomery Community Media]

Rockville man facing gun, drug charges after search

A Rockville man is facing multiple gun and drug-related charges after police found two stolen handguns, 2,726 grams of cocaine and other contraband at his home, police said Monday. Police said they had been investigating 33-year-old Elijah Bell for months prior to the Oct. 22 search. [DC News Now]



Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees

In case you missed it:

- Advertisement -

Office space removed from redevelopment plans for Geico’s Friendship Heights campus

How to celebrate Halloween in Montgomery County

Van Hollen, Raskin among lawmakers who ask to have pay withheld during shutdown