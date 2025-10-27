‘Completely blindsided’: Silver Spring International Middle community reeling from proposal to close school  

When Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced Oct. 13 that he would be recommending the closure of Silver Spring International Middle School (SSIMS) by 2031, many in the school community were shocked, parents said.

“Many of us felt completely blindsided,” Lora Elinoff, the parent of a SSIMS student, told Bethesda Today on Wednesday. “There’s lots of different views — some people feel very strongly that the building is in such bad shape that we do need a new building. But I don’t think anyone ever imagined we would just get a building taken away.”

In a 15-minute Zoom meeting Oct. 13, Taylor told the school community that he was planning to recommend the closure as part of the district’s proposed $2.7 billion 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The school board is conducting hearings for Taylor’s proposal before voting on the proposal in November.

Instead of replacing the aging middle school, MCPS is recommending the rebuilding of Eastern and Sligo middle schools in Silver Spring. The SSIMS community would then be divided between the updated facilities. Upon closure, the SSIMS building would then be used as a holding school for other schools undergoing renovation.

The SSIMS community has long been advocating for updates to the building at 313 Wayne Ave. that was originally built in 1934 to serve as the home of Montgomery Blair High School, which is now at 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring. The former high school was renovated in 1999 to house the middle school and Sligo Creek Elementary School. At SSIMS, problems include roof and gutter issues, mold and a stairwell that has posed safety concerns.

Sligo Creek Elementary School is on the same campus as SSIMS. According to Taylor’s CIP recommendation, Sligo Creek Elementary would move to a new building that would be built elsewhere by August 2029. The current Sligo Creek building also would be used as a holding school once the school had moved to its new site. According to the CIP, the selection of a new site for Sligo Creek “will depend on whether or not a localized boundary study is required.”

The news of the recommendations came as a bombshell to the SSIMS and Sligo Creek communities, leaving many families reeling and questioning why the decision was made, and what the future holds.

“I must ask MCPS to meet with SSIMS immediately and explain the analysis and data that led to this proposal to close,” Megan DiNicola, president of the SSIMS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), told the county school board Thursday afternoon during its public hearing on the proposed CIP. “Is this in the best interest of our community? What avenues — if any — were explored to preserve our school through renovation or full replacement, onsite or elsewhere? MCPS has a responsibility to meaningfully engage with our community and has not yet done so.”

Other parents also raised concerns about a lack of information from the district, especially when Taylor announced the closure recommendations.

“[Taylor] kind of dropped a bomb and then walked away, [which] has a lot of people really reeling and feeling more distrust and more feeling like, ‘OK, they’re just gonna marginalize our community yet again,” Elinoff said.

Parental concerns

DiNicola and Elinoff are among several parents who have raised several concerns with the plan to turn the existing SSIMS and Sligo Creek buildings into holding schools, including whether existing infrastructure problems will be fixed at the schools.

In her testimony to the school board, DiNicola noted $44 million in the proposed CIP is designated for holding school improvements but nothing is allocated for fixing SSIMS before it would close.

“SSIMS continues to have well-documented, urgent facilities hazards which must be addressed immediately,” DiNicola said Thursday. “These fixes must be made for any student occupancy, whether as a permanent school or holding school.”

At an Oct. 14 school board work session about the proposed CIP, MCPS staff said the district would continue to invest in SSIMS with smaller projects such as restroom replacements.

Some parents also expressed concerns about the proposed closure’s impact on staff, and how students would be affected by reducing three large middle schools into two.

Taylor said no one would lose jobs in the transition, but existing staff would not remain at the school. Rebecca Aicher, parent of a student at SSIMS and another at Sligo Creek, noted that many of the teachers to whom she’s spoken enjoy teaching at SSIMS even if they aren’t happy with the state of the school.

Staff are “guaranteed positions, but that doesn’t guarantee them the community that they currently have,” Aicher said. “It doesn’t guarantee them the leadership under Principal [Patrick Bilock,] and it most certainly does not guarantee the students who go there over the next five years any stability in their teachers and their staff.”

Daniela Harvey, a SSIMS science teacher, told the school board on Thursday that SSIMS is more than a community school — it’s a “family school.” Harvey also said placing more middle school students in one location isn’t a good idea.

“We are combining schools with the neediest populations into mega-schools, class sizes will rise, they will get less attention, and if history is any indication, they will be ignored and neglected,” Harvey said. “It feels like redlining.”

According to MCPS data, nearly 44% of SSIMS students during the 2023-2024 school year were Hispanic, about 28% were white, roughly 20% were Black and about 6% were two or more races. More than 53% of students qualify for free and reduced-price meals (FARMs), which is a measure of poverty.

Parents who live in the surrounding neighborhoods told Bethesda Today that closing the two schools means students no longer would be able to walk to class. Also, traffic congestion could worsen when students are bused in from other areas to the holding schools, she said.

“There’s traffic concerns … there’s safety concerns, there’s sustainability concerns, and just in general, I think there’s a lot more questions than answers,” said parent Mary Clare Glover, whose child attends Sligo Creek Elementary. “And the whole timeline feels very rushed.”

More questions

On Thursday, Sligo Creek Elementary PTA President Christine Reklaitis noted to the school board that the timeline for constructing a new building presents its own challenges, particularly due to the need to find a site.

“Please know, we want to partner with you, but we are concerned that if step one can’t be solved in the short time frame you have allowed, where does that leave us?” Reklaitis asked the board. “We just don’t want to be left with nothing in the CIP, because there wasn’t a realistic, adequate time allowed to solve this very complex piece of the puzzle.”

Ultimately, some parents said the decision feels like a slap in the face to a community that has long awaited improvements — only to learn that such changes may be made to benefit other schools while their own buildings undergo renovations.

“Maybe some people think, ‘Well, we need a holding school. We don’t have one.’ And so this is their solution because our community is mostly Black and brown, and so we’re going to fight back the least,” Elinoff said. “Intended or not, the message to many in our community is ‘You’re not worth it.'”