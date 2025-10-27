High school football week 8: Quince Orchard still undefeated, No. 5 Good Counsel upset by No. 15 Gonzaga

With this week’s games in the books, there is only one week left of the regular season. This past week saw No. 17 Sherwood and No. 4 Quince Orchard take care of business on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Among private schools, No. 5 Good Counsel fell to No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Here’s what else went on last week in Montgomery County. Rankings are from The Washington Post going into last week’s games.

For complete schedules, scores and standings from around the county, visit our High School Sports Zone.

No. 4 Quince Orchard defeats Northwest

- Advertisement -

The No. 4 Quince Orchard Cougars (8-0) defeated the Northwest Jaguars (4-4) 35-16 at home Friday night. It was a close contest in the first half, with the Cougars holding a 21-14 lead at halftime. They pulled away from there, scoring a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. The Cougars finish their season with a Friday night road trip to face the Gaithersburg Trojans (3-5). For the Jaguars, they will look to end the season over .500 with a home game against the Blair Blazers (4-4) on Friday.

No. 5 Good Counsel falls to No. 15 Gonzaga

It was another low-scoring affair Saturday afternoon as the No. 5 Good Counsel Falcons (5-4) fell to the No. 15 Gonzaga Eagles (5-3) in Washington, D.C. A first-quarter touchdown would be all the scoring the Falcons could muster, marking the fourth time in nine games they failed to score more than 7 points. The Falcon defense held their own, only surrendering two field goals after giving up a touchdown in the first quarter. However, they were unable to produce much on offense, leading to their fourth loss. The Falcons are on a bye this week. They will finish their regular season at home against No. 14 Bishop McNamara (4-4) on Nov. 7.

No. 17 Sherwood defeats Damascus

The No. 17 Sherwood Warriors (7-1) defeated the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (5-3) on the road Thursday night. After allowing a touchdown in the first quarter, the Warriors scored 28 points in the second and third quarters and didn’t allow another Hornets score. The Warriors are winners of back-to-back games, and improve to 7-1 on the year. They will be on the road again Thursday, when they’ll face the Richard Montgomery Rockets (6-2). The Hornets will also end their season Thursday, playing at the Magruder Colonels (2-6).

Paint Branch keeps winning streak alive in Blake win

The Paint Branch Panthers (7-1) have now won seven straight games, this time defeating the Blake Bengals (5-3) at home Friday night 20-7. It was another productive day for junior running back Alijah Bah, as he rushed for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. Since a Sept. 5 opening night loss to Quince Orchard, the Panthers have been among one of the best teams in the county, scoring an average of 43.6 points per game and allowing an average of 4 points per game. For the Bengals, this is their second consecutive loss. The Bengals will wrap up their regular season Thursday night as they host the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3-5). The Panthers have a tough matchup to finish their season, facing the Churchill Bulldogs (7-1) on the road Thursday night.

Churchill beats Wootton

The Churchill Bulldogs (7-1) took care of business at home Friday night, holding the Wootton Patriots (2-6) to 6 points in a 34-6 victory. Senior running back Noah Zhang had a trio of touchdowns, along with 80 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season with a Thursday night home game against Paint Branch (7-1), a matchup that will feature two of the top teams in the county. The Patriots also have a Thursday night home game, as they take on the Clarksburg Coyotes (4-4).

- Advertisement -

Bethesda-Chevy Chase defeats Springbrook

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (5-3) won their third straight game on Friday night, defeating the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-8) on the road 44-13. Barons sophomore quarterback Jack Conley had a highlight-reel 48-yard touchdown run, staying on balance after nearly being tackled to the ground. Barons senior running backs Gabe Eisler and John Harron each had touchdowns of their own. The Barons finish their season Thursday night against the Whitman Vikings (3-5).