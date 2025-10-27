Office space removed from redevelopment plans for Geico’s Friendship Heights campus

The future of the 26-acre mid-century style, corporate campus in Friendship Heights that Geico insurance had called home for decades, is coming into focus as the Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday approved an amendment to previous plans for the site that removes all office space previously proposed in the project.

A preliminary plan for the redevelopment project was last approved in 1999. Approval of the amendment sets the stage for continued work on the project as Geico moves ahead with relocating its corporate headquarters to downtown Bethesda.

“This is one of the most important projects facing Montgomery County,” Bob Harris, attorney for Lerch Early & Brewer who is representing Geico in the project, said Thursday at the board’s weekly meeting at its headquarters in Wheaton.

Harris said that when complete, the project will provide housing in an urban, Metro-oriented, walkable environment and aims to “breathe new life” into the Friendship Heights area.

“We’ve lost retail there. We’ve lost some vitality. We want to attract younger families,” Harris said. “Town homes, as opposed to high rise condominiums, help to do that, so it’s checking all of those boxes.”

The previously approved preliminary plan for the site called for phased development of the site at 5260 Western Ave. with 810,000 square feet of office space along Friendship Boulevard, 300 multifamily units along Willard Avenue, 200 townhouses, a sports field and park, according to planning documents.

On Thursday, the board unanimously voted to approve an amendment to the 1999 plans that removes all office space. The board also approved Geico’s request for a new 10-year validity period of the preliminary plan and adequate public facilities (APF) plan for the project that would end June 13, 2036.

The new validity period request drew some concern from Friendship Heights residents eager to see the project come to fruition. However, planners noted that “the impetus for [Geico] to request additional plan validity and APF validity, is to enable coordination with developers,” documents state.

Geico’s corporate campus in Friendship Heights. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Elza Hisel-McCoy, division chief of the West County Planning team, said during Thursday’s meeting that before any development of the property begins, a developer is required to submit a site plan. At this time, he said no site plan has been submitted for the project.

Hisel-McCoy also noted that Geico is in the process of relocating its operations and is seeking a development partner to take over the site and advance the project. In February, Geico announced it would move its headquarters to a new location in downtown Bethesda, citing the need for a more modern workspace.

That development partner, which has not yet been determined, will decide on the future site design for the project, Hisel-McCoy said, with the “expectation that the design as approved in 1999 will not be the one that is ultimately developed on this site.”

Planning staff have also conditioned the future developer to amend the current preliminary plan again before submitting the project’s site plan, Hisel-McCoy said.

As the preliminary plan and then site plan are developed, he noted, the planning department will be making progress on a new master plan for the area, the Friendship Heights Sector Plan. Planners have recently completed the community engagement and outreach portion of the plan. Over the next six to 12 months, the planning department will develop the updated sector plan recommendations and vision for Friendship Heights, according to Hisel-McCoy.

The preliminary plan also proposes the dedication of Brookdale Neighborhood Local Park at 4613 Dalton Road to the Montgomery Parks department. The park is owned by Geico and leased to the parks department. Commissioner Mitra Pedoeem said Thursday that the plans to transfer ownership of the park were like “music to my ears.”

Residents testify

Six residents shared testimony during the public hearing portion of the meeting about the property, with the majority sharing support for the project, but raising concerns about the timing, environmental impact, stormwater management and preservation of the campus and its natural resources.

Leadership within the Village of Friendship Heights, a small special taxing district in the Friendship Heights neighborhood, is one group that has expressed concern and opposition to the recent plan amendment. In addition to concerns ranging from the proposed layout of residential buildings to the proposed removal of mature trees on the property, the group has said they would like to see historic features and buildings on the campus preserved. The Village of Friendship Heights has also contended that Geico did not meet the criteria for an extension of the preliminary or adequate public facilities plans.

At Thursday’s meeting, Village Vice-Chairman Francine Klein said that if the plan amendment were approved, it would leave residents with “the most lackluster elements of the outdated” plan.

“If implemented, and this is really important to us, [the plan] would destroy a historic mid-century modern headquarters building and bulldoze dozens of mature trees without providing the spark and synergy of a modern community in return,” Klein said. “It’s not an approach that serves the interests of Friendship Heights in 2025 and we ask you to reject it.”

Sarah Morris, the executive director of the Little Falls Watershed Alliance, which advocates for environmental stewardship in the southern Montgomery County and Chevy Chase area, also noted the group’s concern with proposed tree removal in the preliminary plans.

However, Morris said that the group did not oppose the development. Instead, she asked the board and future developer of the project to be mindful in preserving the natural landscape that the site has provided to area residents for decades. Morris also advocated for the preservation of a small creek on the property.

“With this development, we have a tremendous opportunity to create something that will, as the original building did, fit into the landscape and natural area, celebrating the environment,” she said.

Other community members and groups shared support for the amendment and development during the meeting and in written testimony to the board, including the Brookdale Citizens Association and the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce.

In a letter to the board, Chamber President and CEO Allie Williams, expressed support for the preliminary plan amendment and redevelopment project, citing the property’s proximity to “high-capacity transit” such as the Friendship Heights Metro station and the project’s ability to add housing to the neighborhood.

“Friendship Heights is on the cusp of re-establishing itself as an attractive location for retail and dining. However, there have been difficulties in achieving that goal, such as the recent closure of the Heights Food Hall,” Williams wrote. “We need to revitalize the area by adding more and diverse residents that will support the businesses who choose to locate there.”