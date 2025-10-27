Become a Member
Become a Member
Real Estate & Development

Four major development projects to watch in MoCo

Plus: Child struck, injured by vehicle in Silver Spring; Police investigate shooting in Gaithersburg

By Staff
October 27, 2025 8:01 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Major development projects from Viva White Oak off Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring to plans for a mixed-use development anchored by the University of Maryland in North Bethesda are in the works in Montgomery County. [Washington Business Journal]

Child struck, injured by vehicle in Silver Spring

A young child was suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Police investigate shooting in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries across from the Rio shopping and entertainment complex in Gaithersburg. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 60

- Advertisement -


In case you missed it:

Gaithersburg mayoral candidates discuss housing, transportation at virtual forum 

Sherwood High teacher, student designer question MCPS handling of senior class shirt flagged as racist 

‘Blindsided’: Vendors at Silver Spring’s Solaire Social scramble to close shop

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA