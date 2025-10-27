Four major development projects to watch in MoCo

Major development projects from Viva White Oak off Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring to plans for a mixed-use development anchored by the University of Maryland in North Bethesda are in the works in Montgomery County. [Washington Business Journal]

Child struck, injured by vehicle in Silver Spring

A young child was suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

Police investigate shooting in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries across from the Rio shopping and entertainment complex in Gaithersburg. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 60

- Advertisement -



In case you missed it:

Gaithersburg mayoral candidates discuss housing, transportation at virtual forum

Sherwood High teacher, student designer question MCPS handling of senior class shirt flagged as racist

‘Blindsided’: Vendors at Silver Spring’s Solaire Social scramble to close shop