County Council seeks public input on University Boulevard Overlay Zone, eviction notice bill 

Public hearings on two housing-related proposals and a discussion of priorities for the upcoming state budget cycle will headline this week’s Montgomery County Council meeting.

The council will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

University Boulevard Overlay Zone public hearing

A substantial portion of the council’s afternoon session will be dedicated to a public hearing on an overlay zone proposed as part of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan.

The University Boulevard Corridor Plan is an element of the county’s Thrive Montgomery 2050 master plan focused on increasing housing, improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic issues along a stretch of University Boulevard from Silver Spring to Wheaton.

- Advertisement -

The council’s two previous public hearings on Sept. 10 and 16 focused on the text of the controversial plan as a whole.

The proposal has generated opposition from residents who fear it will cause them to be displaced, increase traffic and overcrowding in schools and put pressure on current infrastructure. Others have generally expressed support for the planned improvements to pedestrian safety and the potential for upzoning to allow for more diverse types of housing along the corridor.

Tuesday’s public hearing will focus strictly on a proposed zoning text amendment to create an overlay zone encompassing the entire plan area. When applied over a parcel of land, an overlay zone replaces the parcel’s existing zoning.

The goal of the University Boulevard Overlay Zone would be to encourage more kinds of housing – such as duplexes and accessory dwelling units – on residential lots within blocks facing University Boulevard, according to planning documents.

The University Boulevard Overlay Zone would also prohibit new development of car washes, drive-throughs and other uses deemed incompatible with the goals of the overall plan. If such a use already exists in the area, it would be protected, planning documents say.

The council’s Planning, Housing and Parks committee is set to review the overlay zone during its meeting on Nov. 17. The committee will have to vote on the plan before it advances to the full council.

Hearing for eviction notice bill

The council will also hear from the public about a bill from Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) that would require landlords to give tenants and county officials more notice ahead of scheduled evictions.

The bill, which Mink introduced Oct. 7, would require landlords to notify tenants and the county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs 14 days ahead of an eviction – the maximum amount of notice the county can require under state law.

Currently, landlords are only required to give six days of notice to a tenant being evicted.

- Advertisement -

“These new requirements would give tenants certainty, enable them to make firm plans for their belongings and their next steps for housing,” Mink said when introducing the bill.

The bill is being considered on an expedited basis, meaning it would take effect immediately if passed.

Transportation priorities

In the morning, the council will discuss the county executive’s priorities for the upcoming state budget cycle. The discussion will culminate in a letter that will be sent to the county’s General Assembly delegation ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

Some high-dollar requests on the county executive’s list include $20 million to relocate the First District police station from Gaithersburg to Silver Spring, $20.2 million for the design and construction of a new Lakeforest Transit Center in Gaithersburg and $50 million for a new Ride On transit bus depot.

The letter as written also expresses support for Montgomery County Public Schools’ $49.3 million state request for school construction projects and Montgomery College’s $9.7 million request for two projects on its Rockville campus. It will have to be approved by the council.