All the organizations on this list have been recommended by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, Spur Local, or the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County. The nonprofits provided a description of their work and ideas for ways to help. If an organization offers Student Service Learning hours or internships, we noted that under volunteer opportunities.

Here are stories about how four nonprofits in Bethesda Magazine’s 2025 Guide to Giving have helped locals thrive.

Ebong Theatrix

Shreya Talukder was in kindergarten when she made her debut with Ebong Theatrix in a musical.

“We were about 30 kids just dancing, singing, acting,” recalls Shreya, 15, now a sophomore at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac. “That kind of jump-started the theater and dance journey for a lot of us.”

Shreya Talukder. Photo credit: Courtesy Shreya Talukder

Ebong is a Montgomery County-based South Asian diaspora theater company founded in 2014 by a group of theater lovers led by Bethesda economist Arindam Ghosh and Dibyendu Paul, an engineer from Gaithersburg. The volunteer-led group with actors of all ages hosts an annual theater festival in Bethesda and has produced 25 plays and more than 100 shows, staged in English, Bengali and Hindi—often with English subtitles—across the United States and internationally. Many of the works, which are written mostly by Ebong members, Ghosh says, blend Indian folklore and mythology with lived experiences of immigrants in the United States, creating stories that are both rooted and contemporary.

“We want to pass on a little bit of our culture to the next generation who are growing up here but have limited exposure to India,” says Shreya’s mom, Shampa Basu, 40, who is a regular actor with Ebong and member of its board of directors. “This gives them a very insightful lens into our stories that we grew up listening to.” She says the theater experience has taught Shreya about empathy, how to be part of a team and to be adaptable. Once, Shreya had to wear a wig in a show, Basu says, but it fell off in the middle of a performance. “I could see her tear up, but she continued to dance,” Basu recalls. “And I knew I had a winner.”

With each role at Ebong, Shreya says she has become more confident and closer with others in the company. “I love that I could be around people that look like me and that have the same interests as me,” says Shreya, who lives in Potomac. “We’re all like a big family now.”

Shreya was one of about a dozen teenagers in Ebong’s 2024 production of Avinash, a play written and directed by Ghosh about the struggle of a gay Indian man for acceptance. In June, the junior troupe competed in the American Association of Community Theatre’s YouthFest and National Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, where it won the Special Achievement in Choreography, among other honors. Find upcoming shows at ebongtheatrix.org.

—Caralee Adams

Housing Initiative Partnership

Newly divorced in the fall of 2024 with three young sons, Jelanie Fragomeni says she didn’t know where to start when it came to managing her finances on her own. With help from the Housing Initiative Partnership (HIP), a local nonprofit, and from the Financial Empowerment Center (FEC), the 34-year-old Gaithersburg resident consolidated her debt into a lower-interest loan, raised her credit score, qualified for a new apartment and learned about buying a home.

“It ended up changing my life,” Fragomeni says of her sessions at FEC, a free public service for residents of Gaithersburg launched in 2022, and HIP, a nonprofit affordable housing developer that contracts with the city to provide counseling services at FEC. The counselors she has worked with over the past year have been empathetic and supportive, she says, as they developed a plan to get her on solid financial footing.

Jelanie Fragomeni and her sons. Photo credit: Courtesy Jelanie Fragomeni

“My number one goal is freedom for me and stability for my kids—and becoming a homeowner is part of that,” says Fragomeni, who works full time as a human resources specialist. Through HIP, she learned about all the expenses involved in buying a house and the steps needed to get mortgage-ready. With the hopes of possibly purchasing next year, Fragomeni says, her FEC counselor is coaching her on ways to build her savings on a budget.

As the cost of housing rises in Montgomery County, often faster than people’s incomes, the need for HIP’s services has grown, says Executive Director Stephanie Prange Proestel. HIP works statewide with its primary offices in Gaithersburg, Germantown and Hyattsville. “That gap between what housing costs and what people are actually earning—on top of all of their other costs: food, medical, etc.—has really squeezed our families,” she says. “The need for stable, quality, truly affordable housing is critical to anyone’s success.”

When Fragomeni began to consider buying a home, FEC referred her to HIP for prepurchase housing counseling that she says opened her eyes to the layers of expenses involved and led her to put off a purchase until she saves more.

In addition to individual counseling, HIP also offers homebuyer education and orientation classes, rental counseling, and resources for people facing eviction. On the housing development side, it builds multifamily affordable rental units, refurbishes homes and constructs new ones to sell to low-income families.

“We need all kinds of different ways to provide affordable housing,” Prange Proestel says. “There isn’t going to be one fix to provide needed housing that’s quality.”

—C.A.

Manna Food Center

Before discovering Manna Food Center, Jade Johnson, a single mother who lives in Germantown, says she would sacrifice her own nutrition to feed her now 6-year-old daughter.

“I wouldn’t really eat,” says Johnson, 25, who works two jobs, one as a home health aide and another at a church. Johnson dealt with food insecurity when she was growing up.

Jade Johnson (left) with her mother, Jamene Johnson, outside of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo credit: Courtesy Jade Johnson

It was at her daughter’s preschool that Johnson connected with Manna Food Center, a nonprofit that runs food pantries and distribution sites throughout Montgomery County. The organization has a food warehouse in Gaithersburg and a food pantry in Silver Spring that’s set up like a mini-grocery store, complete with shopping carts and fresh produce. Manna also distributes food and weekend grocery bags to families at roughly half of the county’s public schools, and it offers pop-up pantries through partnerships with The Universities at Shady Grove and Montgomery College, among others, according to Craig Rice, Manna’s CEO.

Johnson, who recently graduated from a dialysis technician program at Montgomery College, says she tried unsuccessfully to get assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal program that provides around $6 per person per day to eligible households to buy groceries. Johnson says a Manna volunteer at her daughter’s school helped her reapply for SNAP in 2020. Soon after, she was accepted into the program and started receiving those benefits.

Johnson says she gets no other special assistance from the government and doesn’t receive child support funds as a single mom.

“[Manna has] definitely helped my family progress,” Johnson says. The food and support from the nonprofit have provided a “stepping stone” for her and her family, connecting them to more resources and giving Johnson the energy to manage a hectic schedule and be present for her daughter, she says.

Manna’s services include education and advocacy. The Silver Spring pantry offers classroom space for nutrition education, and in the pantry’s waiting area, families with children can take free picture books, printed in English and Spanish.

Earlier this year, Johnson spoke in Washington, D.C., to advocate for SNAP benefits, which have been threatened by the Trump administration, at an event she learned about through Manna. She said she wanted to vouch for the people who work hard to make ends meet.

“These things definitely made me want to speak up and help,” Johnson says.

—Jillian Lynch

Solutions in Hometown Connections

When Silver Spring resident Khadija Shaheer, 36, came to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2021, she didn’t know how to read in any language.

Lacking this skill is a barrier to many English language classes, according to the staff of Solutions in Hometown Connections (SHC), a nonprofit serving Montgomery and Prince George’s counties that’s dedicated to bridging the gap between newly arrived refugee women—many of whom don’t know how to read or write—and typical English language courses.

Engila Mohammadi. Photo credit: Courtesy Engila Mohammadi

Shaheer started off by learning the English alphabet through a class at SHC. She’s now in a level two English class that she takes online, and she brings her 8-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter to SHC’s mobile classroom for other programs. SHC also offers programming at two locations in Silver Spring and at the Gaithersburg Library.

The organization has helped Shaheer feel more welcome in the U.S. by assisting her with “anything else I needed,” Shaheer says in her native Pashto, including a tech setup for online coursework. “The SHC has helped me a lot. I’m not paying for anything—the book or the SIM card—it’s all free for me. I didn’t know anything. I didn’t even know the English alphabet. And now I know a lot.”

Soon after Engila Mohammadi, now 42, arrived in the United States from her native Afghanistan in 2018, the Prince George’s County resident says she couldn’t take English language lessons at a community college because she wasn’t allowed to bring her son, then 2.

When a neighbor told Mohammadi about SHC, she was able to start taking classes within a few weeks. There was child care for her son while she learned English, and her son started to learn English through SHC, as well.

“The kids are in school, they’re like soaking everything up as quick as they can, making friends, engaging with teachers. But moms often, especially moms that are facing additional barriers, like small preschool-age children at home, they become actually very isolated because they’ve left a robust community behind,” says Merritt Groeschel, SHC’s co-founder and executive director.

SHC engages with mothers and their families through welcome events, such as “Friendsgiving” celebrations. It connects clients to other services, and it keeps up with clients for multiple years after their arrival.

After Mohammadi completed all the English courses offered at SHC, she had the confidence to move on to English classes at a local community college. Now she works part time for SHC as the child care coordinator.

“After taking classes and moving forward step-by-step, I can do everything,” says Mohammadi, who can complete pretty much any task that requires the English language. “I’m helping my kids, I’m even helping my husband, I’m helping myself.”

—J.L.

Give a Child a Chance

The Civic Circle builds youth civic power through the arts. In after-school workshops and community performances, students learn the civic skills to become compassionate, informed, engaged citizens. They create and showcase their own civic songs, poems and art, lifting their voices and building confidence and civic agency.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $115 pays for one hour of after-school social studies and civic arts enrichment.

– $1,000 pays for a full teaching artist residency that culminates in a student showcase.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Volunteer at a community civic event.

WEEKLY: Visit after-school workshops as a guest speaker.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Community Bridges engages girls from diverse backgrounds in fourth through 12th grades—in school, after school and on weekends. Through a continuum of services (from mentorship and leadership development to field trips, debates and service projects), girls explore their identities, build character and realize their potential. Advising on college access and success helps them in the critical steps toward postsecondary education, while family workshops equip parents to champion their daughters’ growth and success.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 covers an annual activity fee for four girls.

– $500 provides a college visit for 15 high school students.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Help deliver supplies, groceries and materials, or mentor girls.

– One day: Support events such as a holiday party.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Horizons Greater Washington connects underserved students to academic and holistic experiences, including swimming and social-emotional support, over nine summers and during the school year. Students enter as kindergartners and leave for high school with essential skills, networks and motivation. Horizons serves more than 420 students—inclusive of mental health support—at no cost and without barriers such as transportation and meals. Most students gain more than seven months in reading and math skills during the summer and attend school 2½ times more regularly than their peers.

HEADQUARTERED: Washington, D.C.

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 covers books and high-quality curricular supplies for one student.

$1,000 provides swim instruction for five students.

– VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Weekly: Serve as a guest speaker, classroom volunteer or tutor.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Identity works with 10,000-plus historically underserved multicultural youths and their families, benefiting 50,000-plus residents annually at school, in the community and on playing fields. Identity helps youths develop social-emotional skills, improve at school, and get ready for work, and provides family case management, nonclinical emotional support and counseling.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides a month’s worth of snacks for emerging readers enrolled in Identity’s after-school enrichment program.

– $500 sponsors one student for a hands-on, intensive and inspiring STEM program during spring break.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help with a backpack drive, sports tournament or holiday meal; serve as a volunteer photographer.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Kid Museum aims to empower children to realize their creative potential and become the innovative problem solvers of the future. Designed for kids ages 6 to 14, the museum’s hands-on programs engage 55,000 visitors annually and blend arts and culture with science and technology. Open seven days a week, programs include field trips, after-school sessions, camps and weekend hours.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $500 provides a scholarship for an after-school program.

– $1,000 sponsors one school field trip for 100 Title I students.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Provide support at one of Kid Museum’s community events.

– Weekly: Serve in the high school student apprenticeship program.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Open Door Sports offers weekly adapted sports classes year-round in which each child is paired with a middle or high school volunteer peer buddy to play soccer, basketball, and bocce at no cost to families. Across warm-up activities, skill development drills, and scrimmages, players improve their self-esteem while having fun in an inclusive and supportive environment. A competitive Game Day League allows more skilled players to experience a real game environment, complemented by kids’ nights out where everyone enjoys social activities together. From birthday party invitations to high fives in school hallways, ODS players and peer buddies become true friends.

HEADQUARTERED: Kensington

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides T-shirts for 12 kids with disabilities.

– $500 provides soccer equipment for a year of adapted soccer programs for 224 children.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help during fundraising events such as their ODS Open, Pickleball Tournament, and annual celebration

– Ongoing: Middle and high school students can get SSL hours to support players as peer buddies.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Passion For Learning (P4L) helps under-resourced students develop the knowledge they need to thrive in our global, technology-rich economy. Students from low-income households and students of color are vastly underrepresented in STEM fields, including within higher education. So starting in the critical middle school years, P4L offers them free, hands-on, after-school tech enrichment programs. Annually, some 100 students engage in coding, programming, digital art, filmmaking, video game development, electronics, and robotics. College-aspiring middle and high school students participate in college readiness and financial literacy workshops, complete with college visits and college-level research projects. Additional weekend and summer activities, including field trips and guest speakers, further these interests and continuously connect students to youth culture. As P4L supports the next generation, it transforms them from technology consumers into skilled and socially responsible creators.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides raspberry pi devices for students to build hand-held games

– $500 provides robotics kits for 10 students

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Mentor students after school in digital media or computer technology

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Young People for Progress (YPP) cultivates the political power of young adults so they can fully participate in our democracy and is led by young people under the age of 35. Since winning seats on the county’s civilian Advisory Commission on Policing, it has continued to influence countywide change through youth-led organizing. Through canvassing, “Know Your Rights” training, and workshops, YPP engages and educates more young people, developing grassroots leadership among those most impacted by police violence.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides space and refreshments for one YPP general body meeting.

– $500 provides T-shirts for 30 YPP members for rallies and canvassing.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Help host “Know Your Rights” and civic engagement trainings, and assist with community outreach.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Get a Student College-Ready

Achieving Collegiate Excellence and Success (ACES)—Montgomery College Foundation empowers students who are historically underrepresented in higher education to attain a bachelor’s degree and achieve professional success. As a dynamic collaboration between Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College and The Universities at Shady Grove, ACES offers a structured and nurturing pathway toward college completion. Staff equip more than 2,700 students each year with college success, academic support and financial literacy strategies.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $250 helps a student purchase textbooks for one semester.

– $1,000 provides a scholarship that keeps a student working toward their degree.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Share your career story as a guest speaker or offer career shadow experiences.

– Ongoing: Take on an intern at your company.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

CollegeTracks believes every student deserves a pathway to prosperity. Its dedicated volunteers and staff empower hundreds of first-generation-to-college students, primarily from immigrant and low-income households, to get to and through postsecondary education and onto a career pathway. This includes one-to-one coaching to navigate the college application process, apply for scholarships and access financial aid. CollegeTracks serves 2,000 students each year.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: MCPS high school students and alumni

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $250 helps one high school senior submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

– $1,500 provides one year of postsecondary admissions and financial advising for a high school senior.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Weekly: Help students navigate the postsecondary admissions and financial aid processes and build networks.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Future Link works with 300 young adults each year, helping them navigate the path to a promising career. A 15-week, college-level seminar empowers students and equips them with essential workplace skills, followed by a suite of services—mentorships, paid internships, career exploration, scholarships and professional networks—to help them finish college or trade school and enter the workforce. Participants hold an above-average 80% academic persistence rate, with dozens attaining college degrees, professional certifications and full-time employment.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides one student textbook.

– $500 provides a networking event for 25 students.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Mentor or tutor students, serve as a career coach and do informational interviews with students.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Teach Someone a New Skill

CareerCatchers helps underserved Montgomery County residents pursue stable employment through personalized guidance, strategic training, and strong partnerships with local agencies. In response to emerging needs, the organization launched digital skills training and basic services for impacted federal workers. Over the past year, CareerCatchers supported 1,100-plus clients through 330 trainings, helping individuals retain 356 jobs and obtain 270 new ones—contributing $9.5 million in earnings and expanding opportunities for economic independence.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $500 prepares a client with career coaching, resume development, an individual employment plan and digital skills.

– $1,500 provides a client with ongoing individualized support from intake through job retention, including comprehensive digital literacy training.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Help with grant writing; serve as a workshop presenter, teach computer skills or tutor a client.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Classroom 2 Community educates more than 6,000 residents annually, teaching them skills they can continue developing independently, placing them in good jobs and fostering their confidence to advocate for themselves. Through entrepreneurship classes, career coaching, computer boot camps and professional development certifications, learners gain the experience they need to secure jobs that sustain their families. They can also enroll in English as a Second Language and GED classes as a cohort, gaining essential skills and opportunities to network.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $200 provides one student with an IT certification work training course.

– $600 provides one new device that can be loaned to a learner.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– None at this time.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Housing Initiative Partnership (HIP) develops innovative affordable housing, revitalizes neighborhoods, and equips people to achieve their housing and financial goals. HIP pursues its mission by building affordable rental apartments and for-sale homes, and providing a full range of housing and financial counseling services to at-risk renters, first-time homebuyers and struggling homeowners.

HEADQUARTERED: Hyattsville, Maryland

SERVES: Maryland

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 covers a one-night hotel stay and meal for a homeless family awaiting placement.

– $500 covers food and supplies for a holiday meal for 50 low-income seniors at HIP’s properties.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help at an outreach event, groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting ceremony.

– Ongoing: Help with monthly food distributions at HIP’s senior properties.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Montgomery County Black Collective empowers small and minority-owned businesses to become more financially sustainable and resilient. Through its programs and partnerships, the Collective works to eliminate structural barriers to growth and improve knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation within the small business ecosystem. The Collective’s 150 program graduates have received 2,500-plus hours of technical assistance. The Collective also offers nonprofit training, financial literacy education and policy advocacy to strengthen community resilience and independence.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 covers the completion stipend for an attendee of the five-week financial literacy class.

– $500 supports a stipend for a workforce development trainee earning a nonprofit management certification as they gain real-world experience through a 30-day externship.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Mentor participants and/or speak at workshops for startup entrepreneurs (volunteers with business, marketing and finance experience).

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Potomac Community Resources (PCR) promotes the participation of teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in community life. For teenagers with I/DD, services begin in school and end when students “age out” at 21. That’s when PCR steps in, providing therapeutic programs that enable their full participation: participants foster a love of music, build technical photography skills, enjoy sports with others, and develop basic and advanced communication skills. Through holiday parties, barbecues, and other activities, adults from around the region socialize with each other. Additional respite care programs provide therapeutic and social activities and nursing support for medically fragile people with profound disabilities, giving their caregivers a much-needed break. Knowing the difference these programs have made, PCR engages in public policy advocacy and works with other communities to replicate this model.

HEADQUARTERED: Potomac

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides supplies for the Wednesday Art program

– $500 provides 5 music/fitness videos created for PCR members

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Assist PCR instructors and staff in engaging members in activities, such as aerobics, music therapy, and more

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Solutions in Hometown Connections (SHC) facilitates meaningful connections between newcomers and longtime residents while introducing them to the community resources they need. SHC tailors its Welcome Workshops so its clients, many of whom are mothers, can bring their children to attend preschool in the same space. Staff work with each family to advance their goals inside and outside of the classroom, helping them access citizenship prep, housing, legal services and other resources.

HEADQUARTERED: Riverdale Park, Maryland

SERVES: Montgomery and Prince George’s counties

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides 1 ½ hours of one-on-one tutoring support for SHC adult citizenship classes.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Tutor adults in English, help students practice for the citizenship interview and assist or coach job seekers.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Provide Nourishment

Community FarmShare allows food-insecure neighbors to access healthy food. It has invested more than $894,000 in local regenerative farms. The organization provides fresh produce to students in 18 Montgomery County Public Schools whose families need food assistance and offers the same access to other residents, partnering with clinics and nutritionists to supplement produce with education and one-on-one counseling. Community FarmShare also created the infrastructure that small farms need to sell bulk produce to food banks and pantries.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides a family with one month of weekly fresh farm produce.

– $500 provides 100 recipe books to community members to promote healthy eating and nutrition education.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Help fill fresh produce bags, set up and run mobile markets, and deliver produce bags to families.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Manna Food Center works to end hunger through food distribution, nutrition education and advocacy in Montgomery County. Last year, Manna distributed 4.6 million pounds of food to individuals, children and seniors. Manna values partnerships with community groups, businesses and farms to address immediate needs and create sustainable healthy communities.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg and Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $250 can help rescue 5,000 pounds of surplus food from local grocery stores and restaurants and redistribute it to participants.

– $500 creates 100 weekend bags of shelf-stable foods to supplement a family’s meals, distributed weekly at more than 50 MCPS elementary schools.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Prepare food boxes, sort canned goods, or host a food and funds drive.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Meals on Wheels—Takoma Park has been meeting the needs of homebound residents experiencing food insecurity for more than 50 years. Today it delivers more than 55,000 meals annually. Every day, volunteers prepare and deliver a deli lunch and a hot meal, tailored for various allergies and dietary restrictions. Meals on Wheels also leverages partnerships to offer vaccinations, address safety hazards, make home repairs and liaise with clients’ families and care providers.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides heaters for the winter for two clients.

– $750 provides one week of daily fresh fruit for all clients.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Prepare and package food for daily meals, and deliver meals.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Nourishing Bethesda was founded at the height of the pandemic to fight food insecurity and now provides nutritious food and wraparound resources to nearly 5,000 individuals every month. Each week, it distributes food and delivers to other community sites where residents pick up food, clothing and children’s books, as well as participate in conversational English classes. Trained volunteers help identify residents for dental and medical assistance, food stamps, cash assistance and other social services.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides a weekend food bag for 17 low-income children.

– $500 provides a dozen eggs for 175 recipients.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Set up and pack food, distribute and deliver food, and help with off-site food recovery.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Red Wiggler Community Farm is a sustainable care farm where people with and without developmental disabilities come together to work, learn and grow healthy food. By fostering inclusion, environmental stewardship and equitable food access, Red Wiggler cultivates a healthier, more connected community through farming. Through its Harvest Share Program, Red Wiggler equitably distributes 50% of its total vegetable yield to low-income residents in Montgomery County.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 enables a classroom of low-income students to visit Red Wiggler free of charge.

– $1,000 provides a week of vegetables to low-income school groups.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day or weekly: Participate in on-farm education.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

The Upcounty Hub is a lifeline for more than 1,300 families every week, providing food and essential items with dignity and without barriers. Its programs help neighbors in upper Montgomery County access the vital resources they need to thrive.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Upper Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $125 pays for four Thanksgiving meals for families.

– $1,250 supports 10 families with nonperishable foods and fresh produce for a week.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Pack food (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or deliver food on Thursdays at 11 a.m.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Shepherd’s Table has never missed a single day of meal service in its 40-year history, serving well over two million meals to neighbors experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, and poverty. Anyone who enters its doors finds a comfortable place to eat. Hot, nutritious meals are created by in-house chefs using fresh ingredients from the urban garden. A team of staff and volunteers distributes hygiene supplies, toiletries, and clothing from the resource center. Vision exams and haircuts are available onsite while those in need of additional services (medical treatment/legal assistance) receive support to connect to resources. Clients build community in art groups and yoga classes, develop their leadership skills as policy advocates, and participate in culinary training to gain employment in the food service industry. At Shepherd’s Table, all are welcome and nourished.

Headquartered: Silver Spring

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

– $100 provides new undergarments for 10 women or 20 men.

– $500 provides one person’s meals for two weeks (38 meals). z

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Help with food prep and serve meals, sort clothing donations, pick up food donations, and assist staff with paperwork and other tasks

SSL OPPORTUNITITES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Open the Door to Health Care

Care for Your Health delivers inclusive, trusted and multicultural health care directly where it’s most needed, ensuring every community member enjoys autonomy and an enhanced quality of life. It provides accessible services at community events, office visits and through in-home care. Its innovative programs such as Home Care for Elders, Hospital at Home, and Integrated Behavioral Health with Grief Counseling have revolutionized how health care is delivered, making it more personalized and effective.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $220 funds a home visit by a nurse practitioner.

– $1,000 funds a year of grief counseling for one patient.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Host a drive to provide resources for isolated seniors or assist at pop-up clinics.

– Ongoing: Provide fundraising or data support.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Strengthen the Safety Net

Impact Silver Spring works to achieve racial and economic equity in Montgomery County by creating and sustaining community-based spaces where people and organizations dialogue, build relationships of trust and mutual benefit, raise awareness, and take action collaboratively—all to promote equity and justice. Impact believes that achieving true equity and justice requires transformation at the personal/interpersonal, neighborhood and systems levels.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 covers the cost of three student books for English language learners.

– $500 purchases a pair of goals for a youth soccer team.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Teach English as a Second Language classes.

– As needed: Volunteer as an assistant soccer coach for a youth soccer team (minimum age 14).

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Interfaith Works, founded in 1972, has a mission to support neighbors in need by providing vital services and a pathway to greater stability. The organization’s 200 staffers and 7,000 volunteers provide emergency shelter, supportive housing, essential needs and employment programs to more than 35,000 Montgomery County residents each year.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $280 covers the estimated cost of groceries received during a client’s weekly trip to the Interfaith Works Food Pantry.

– $1,000 helps one family avoid being evicted from their home through Interfaith Works Connections.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Sort/organize donated clothes, household goods and nonperishable food items; prepare/deliver meals for shelter and supportive housing clients; organize recreational activities at shelters and homes.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Rainbow Place Shelter provides critical support for adult women experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season. Women thrive in Rainbow’s small setting, where they enjoy dinner and conversation, do laundry, access case management services, and sleep in safety. Rainbow, a vital part of Montgomery County’s Continuum of Care, collaborates with county and local providers to eliminate duplication of services and best serve guests. Rainbow is also working toward expanding to serve young adults (all genders) in the near future.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides one night of counseling for 12 women.

– $500 allows Rainbow to stay open all day when weather causes county closures.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Ongoing: Prepare or provide food.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Create Opportunities in the Arts

Action Youth Media offers free after-school, weekend and holiday media arts classes for middle school and high school students across Montgomery County. Its downtown Silver Spring studio offers a safe and inclusive space for 600 students as they find their unique voices and build self-confidence each year. More than 20 paid interns and apprentices master filmmaking as a creative activity and as a path toward rewarding and sustainable careers.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $72 purchases a student drawing tablet.

– $1,140 covers the intern fee on a six-week project.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help with special events in the studio.

– Monthly: Assist staff with administrative and pre-event tasks.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

After School Dance Fund (ASDF) enriches students’ lives and promotes health, wellness and cultural awareness through Latin dance. Since 2010, ASDF has supported high school Latin dance clubs across Montgomery County, offering opportunities to learn dance, embrace culture and build community. ASDF also organizes the annual MCPS Latin Dance Competition at Strathmore, showcasing student talent and celebrating Latin culture.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery and Arlington counties

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $200 buys pizza for a school team’s practice.

– $1,000 sponsors a full-page ad in the 1,500 printed programs.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help backstage at the MCPS Latin Dance Competition.

– Weekly: Assist with social media, the newsletter and VIP emails.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Akhmedova Ballet Academy is dedicated to providing the finest quality ballet training utilizing the Vaganova Method with personal and artistic mentoring to prepare young, talented dancers to become strong and fully developed artists ready to take their place in major dance companies and prestigious universities around the world. All levels of instruction emphasize personal growth and excellence, kindness to others, humility, character-building and self-discipline.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 supports performance expenses for outreach at senior facilities (serves 500 seniors).

– $800 provides a scholarship for a student in need.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help with special events.

– Monthly: Assist staff with administrative and pre-event tasks.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Arts for the Aging engages older adults and caregivers with diverse abilities and backgrounds in health improvement and life enhancement through regular participation in the multidisciplinary arts.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $50 sends 1,000 text reminders to encourage program attendance

– $100 pays for teaching artist travel to five community-based workshops

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Weekly: Evaluation support at in-person workshops

– Monthly: Marketing support with video editing

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Arts on the Block empowers creative teens through its Apprentice Program, where participants earn SSL hours or a stipend while learning art, design and career development. This real-world arts and entrepreneurship program helps youths shape fulfilling futures and join the creative workforce. Apprentices gain hands-on experience building portfolios and exploring career pathways, with successful participants advancing to high-profile art commissions and customized career planning.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $500 provides portfolio materials and training for one apprentice.

– $1,000 purchases a tablet and digital resources for two apprentices.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Weekly: Host an online fundraiser.

– Monthly: Mentor a preprofessional creative.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Best Medicine Rep develops and produces new comedies. The organization aims to entertain, bring joy and foster community and learning through shared laughter. Two full productions are presented annually, along with free play readings and a festival of plays written by local students.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 covers a free reading of a new comedy.

– $1,000 partially enables the production of the New Plays/New Voices Festival of student plays.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Usher at a performance.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Bender JCC of Greater Washington is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit all-inclusive community—from the people served to the programs offered. The organization cultivates communities in an inclusive environment to celebrate Jewish life and values and offers a wide variety of programs and events. Doors are open to people of all backgrounds, religions, abilities and sexual orientations, and interfaith couples and families.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$50 covers the cost of a child’s music lesson

$1,000 covers the cost of a Gallery Exhibit opening reception

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Bethesda Little Theatre is a charitable organization that is dedicated to producing theatrical performances intended to entertain audiences in our local community and to encourage public appreciation of these arts. We produce original staged performances, entertain at senior living centers, and partner with other charitable organizations.

HEADQUARTERED: Olney

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $25 provides ne hour of heavily discounted rehearsal space (thanks to our community partners!)

– $100 covers the average cost of props for a show

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Help paint a set

– WEEKLY: Organize our costume storage

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

BlackRock Center for the Arts For over 22 years, we’ve been committed to enhancing arts accessibility at our center through a wide range of exceptional classes, performances, exhibitions, and engaging events to connect our diverse community. BlackRock has evolved from a cultural arts center into a vital resource for families throughout northern Montgomery County.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides art supplies or dance costumes for BlackRock scholarship students.

– $700 sponsors two weeks of Performing Arts Camp for one camper.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Special Events/Community Engagement Opportunities

– WEEKLY: Scrap Happy Art Supply Thrift Shop, Patron Services

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Boulanger Initiative promotes music by women and gender-marginalized composers. Our programs challenge and shift the perceptions of what a composer looks like, to expand and enrich the collective understanding of what music is, has been, and can be. We promote music composed by women through performance, education, research, consulting, and commissions.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 sponsors a Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon, where volunteers gather virtually to help improve Wikipedia coverage of gender-marginalized composers. BI has added over 35,000 words to date!

– $500 supports a local K-12 school visit, providing powerful education about women composers throughout history and empowering students to become composers and creators themselves.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Cantate builds community through choral music. Two auditioned choirs—the Chamber Singers and Concert Choir—redefine the canon by presenting classical standards alongside contemporary masterpieces, championing BIPOC creatives and interpreters. Cantate fosters emerging talent through its Young Composers’ Competition and Lift Every Voice Oratorio Fellowship and partners with Montgomery College to conduct the Summer Choral Institute.

HEADQUARTERED: Takoma Park

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $20 sponsors a ticket for a young patron.

– $150 provides membership and sheet music for a young choral singer.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Front-of-house support for a concert.

– Weekly: Social media design and maintenance.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Carpe Diem Arts brings the arts to the community through schools, libraries, residential housing, senior centers and more with early childhood programs, ukulele and songwriting classes, after-school activities, classes for seniors, summer camps, community/family sings and community dances. Primarily free to participants (funded by host sites, grants and donations), these programs empower individuals, strengthen communities and help build better futures.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $50 gives the gift of instrument ownership to a third or fourth grader in a ukulele program at a Title I school.

– $375 provides preschoolers with memorable, educational/developmentally appropriate, and culturally diverse arts experiences that build kindergarten readiness.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– Weekly: Assist staff with social media.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

CityDance Conservatory trains young dancers ages 7–18 for professional careers. We offer world-class instruction in ballet, contemporary, and commercial dance forms from renowned faculty across our locations in North Bethesda at the Music Center at Strathmore, Rockville, and Falls Church, Virginia.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 supports CityDance Conservatory’s inaugural production of Mary Day’s The Nutcracker

– $1,000 provides a full scholarship for our 2026 Summer Intensives

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Assist with costume preparation, venue setup for Strathmore Black Box performances

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

ClancyWorks Dance Company uses dance to advance positive social action. ClancyWorks’ programs shift perceptions through dance, making personal connections among diverse participants of every age and income level through K-12 and higher education programs; professional development for artists, educators and administrators; older adult and memory care programs; performance; and intergenerational creative movement-based mentoring.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 provides program support for one workshop for older adults.

– $500 provides tuition for ClancyWorks’ Dance Educators Training Institute for two artists.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help with community concerts.

– Weekly: Volunteer for the intergenerational mentoring program or provide administrative/fundraising support.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Create Arts Center offers individual and group art therapy for adults and children, smARTkids programs for at-risk youths, art education, after-school classes, no-school day camps, summer camps and community events.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $250 covers two one-on-one art therapy sessions for an individual with emotional or cognitive needs.

– $500 covers enrollment in the smARTkids program to positively impact the learning ability of an at-risk youth.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

One day: Help with community events and art shows.

Weekly: Help with art education classes.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Docs In Progress believes everyone has a story. Docs fosters a supportive and diverse community for documentary filmmakers of all ages and expertise by offering workshops and classes, as well as public screenings for the communities they serve. These films and filmmakers share personal stories that reflect social and cultural issues found on the local and global stage.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $50 provides one scholarship for a two-hour workshop.

– $500 provides one scholarship for a teen summer workshop.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: In-house and off-site event support.

– WEEKLY: In-house outreach support.

SSL HOURS: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Ebong Theatrix is a South Asian diaspora theater that has produced 20-plus plays and 100-plus performances across the U.S. and internationally in only 11 years. Ebong Theatrix’s multilingual works in Bengali, Hindi and English explore urgent social issues—immigration, identity, equality—and spark dialogue across cultures to amplify underrepresented voices, mentor youth artists and bring communities together.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $50 sponsors one free season ticket for a community member.

– $250 helps cover the cost of costumes/props for one production and includes one season pass.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Greet guests and assist audience services.

– Ongoing: Help create sets, costumes, props, lighting or sound.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

FocusMusic is a volunteer-led organization that provides performance opportunities for emerging and nationally touring singer-songwriters and folk/acoustic musicians. Since 2002 the organization has provided an intimate setting for audiences, producing more than 500 shows in the D.C. area. Last year, FocusMusic was able to pass more than 90% of ticket sales directly to its artists.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $25 helps defray individual show costs, allowing FocusMusic to pay artists a larger percentage of ticket sales.

– $75 helps sustain organizational capacity.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Support event management and show production.

– Weekly: Help with administrative and operational business support.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Friends of the Library, Montgomery County (FOLMC) works to strengthen, promote and champion Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) in order to better serve the learning interests and needs of the diverse communities of the county. FOLMC operates two bookstores for used books and runs book sales at local libraries to fund library enhancements.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 supports the Mosaic Creative Writing Program for middle schoolers to express their culture through writing and become published authors.

– $500 helps fund a MCPL staff development day workshop.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Support pop-up book sales and other special events.

– Weekly: Support FOLMC branch book sales at local libraries.

SSL HOURS: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Flying V is a nerd and pop culture performing arts organization dedicated to creating intersectional, niche-based, art that creates a sense of belonging for artists and audiences. Flying V offers a wide range of programming that includes theatre, podcasts, pro-wrestling, and more!

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda and Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 feeds artists for one meal on a rehearsal or performance day.

– $500 supports production/materials costs on projects.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Help with Front of House during performances.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

The Free Theatre is a tuition-free, student-run, teen theatre company where high school students are at the helm of the creative and production process. Our goals are to make theatre accessible, support the freedom to explore theatre artistry, and train kind and effective leaders. Professional artists serve as mentors and resources for our two musicals and our free Summer Musical Theatre Intensive program.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $400 sponsors one orchestra member.

– $1,200 pays for 50% of the licensing rights for one show.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Assist in lobby during performances; research grant opportunities.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture is a visual and performing arts center. Home to the historic Dentzel Carousel and Spanish Ballroom, more than 300,000 people visit the park annually to renew their creative spirit through classes, festivals, exhibitions, social dances, children’s theater, music performances and more.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $50 pays for 25 carousel tickets for Title I school students.

– $125 covers exhibition installation expenses for one of three galleries.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help with special events at Glen Echo Park.

– Weekly: Assist staff with administrative and pre-event tasks.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Glen Echo Photoworks provides a diverse combination of educational programs, gallery exhibitions, and community initiatives as vibrant and unique resource for all of the photography community to share their passion of creating images of lasting beauty and artistic integrity.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 helps us buy new computers for our digital computer lab.

– $500 contributes to our Artist in Residence program that helps us support an emerging photographic artist from the DMV with a six-month residency and exhibition of their work.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Set up for monthly exhibition opening receptions in our gallery.

– WEEKLY: Become a gallery docent.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Glorystar Children’s Chorus provides music education to children and youths (5-18 years old) with a rich repertoire of East Asian and Western music. The organization celebrates Asian cultural heritage and creates an inclusive and enriching learning environment for singers to build connections within the community.

HEADQUARTERED: Potomac

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 supports an accompanist for one rehearsal.

– $1,000 supports the facility fee for one month.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Be an usher for a concert event.

– Weekly: Set up the classroom for rehearsal.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

InterAct Story Theatre creates original interactive plays designed expressly for kids and the grown-ups who love them. InterAct’s professional touring theater and extensive arts education programs weave together drama, music and dance with content curricula for all ages. The popular monthly Wheaton Family Theatre Series (free and open to the public) gives families the opportunity to engage in live theater including the annual KidStory Theatre Festival, featuring original creative writing by kids, for kids.

HEADQUARTERED: Wheaton

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 sponsors a creative drama workshop for one classroom.

– $500 sponsors a theatrical performance for an elementary school.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

ONE DAY: Serve as ushers or youth craft table supervisors at performances.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Interplay Orchestra, Inc. is a 35-year-old music ensemble composed of adult musicians with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities. As a proud affiliate partner of The Music Center at Strathmore, Interplay is dedicated to enriching the lives of its members through inclusive opportunities for music education, performance, and social connection.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 provides percussion instruments for our orchestra musicians.

– $500 provides partial financial assistance for an orchestra musician’s annual participation.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– WEEKLY: Assist with rehearsals at Strathmore and on Zoom.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Kentlands Community Foundation builds community through arts, culture, and civic engagement. Each year, KCF hosts 14 programs and signature events – including the Kentlands|Lakelands 5K, Musica Viva Kentlands, Community Players and Artists on Market – that engage many residents and visitors annually. Through performances, festivals, volunteerism, and partnerships, KCF fosters creativity and connection for all.

HEADQUARTERED: Gaithersburg

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $500 brings professional musicians to Musica Viva Kentlands’ free concerts.

– $1,000 helps fund cultural programs that make the arts accessible to all.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Assist with setup and support

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Kolot Halev is a Jewish Community choir. You don’t need to be Jewish to join us! The only requirement to be a member is a desire to sing and a willingness to work hard! There is no audition, just your love of learning and singing Jewish choral music, plus a strong commitment. Experience blending your voice with others.

HEADQUARTERS: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– Tax deductible donations support our Annual Choral Festival, this year, Sunday, January 25, 2026, and Annual Concert, May 31, 2026. Donors are recognized in the program for our Annual Concert.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

– One day: Conduct social media outreach

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Lumina Studio Theatre provides unique opportunities for young actors of any level or experience to perform Shakespeare, other plays of the classical repertory theater and modern plays that focus on the beauty of language. Lumina provides a rigorous professional setting where actors grow as artists and collaborative community members.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $575 provides a young actor with a full scholarship.

– $1,000 pays a guest artist to collaborate/teach on an upcoming production.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Help at a performance by working front of house.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Maryland Youth Ballet (MYB) since 1971 has been successfully preparing young dancers for a career in the performing arts, providing classes to dancers of all ages and levels, presenting professional quality, yet accessible, ballet performances for the region, and providing opportunities for access, participation, and inclusion in ballet for communities traditionally underrepresented and underserved in the field.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 will provide one scholarship student with a pair of pointe shoes.

– $2,400 will provide a 9-month scholarship for one beginner dancer.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: N

Montgomery History has served residents and the region creating a shared sense of place & welcoming through our research library, adult programs, educational activities, publications, exhibits, and conferences since 1944.

HEADQUARTERED: Rockville

SERVES: Montgomery County

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $75 provides free virtual programming to audiences locally and nationwide through our popular History Conversations.

– $250 enhances library & artifact collections accessibility through our digitization initiative.

– $1,000 creates online exhibits for learners of all ages and providing multimedia access to important stories in our county’s history, such as immigration and the LGBTQ+ community.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Pop-up exhibit volunteers

– PER EVENT: Help with various special events

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

National String Symphonia, Inc. is a professional string orchestra performing 2-3 concerts per year in Montgomery County. In addition, the #WildStrings Ensemble is a smaller group of musicians who present “Strings in the Wild” which are free mini-concerts outside normal performance venues (e.g. shopping malls, restaurants, etc.). They provide an opportunity for anyone to experience the fun and excitement of string orchestra music.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $500 purchases one piece of music for the NSS library.

– $1,000 supports will partially support a single “Strings in the Wild” performance.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Set up and tear down on concert days.

– WEEKLY: Help to obtain donations and sponsors.

NIH Community Orchestra (NIHCO) Join us as we celebrate our 30th anniversary season and the 250th birthday of our nation starting in December with a diverse slate of all homegrown American composers. The NIHCO is home to more than 65 diverse volunteer musicians from their 20s to their 80s from the NIH and surrounding communities. Our concerts are always FREE. See you at our ’25-’26 musical homecoming!

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

$500 buys a new percussion instrument.

$3,300 covers our rehearsal venue for the season.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

ONE DAY: Man the welcome table at concerts, collect donations, distribute programs.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts is an arts hub that produces and curates performances that inspire and connect audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and interests. Community members may find new plays and musicals, beloved titles, concerts, cabarets, drag shows, and more. We also educate new generations of theater-makers and audiences by engaging 7,000+ students through performances, school residencies, and camps.

HEADQUARTERED: Olney

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 enables 5 students to attend a matinee for free

– $500 supports 10 free tickets for nonprofit partners, welcoming those facing barriers to live theater

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Support free community events like SummerFest

– WEEKLY: Serve as an usher

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

The Puppet Co. brings professional puppetry performances to its audience along with supporting puppetry education through classes, workshops, demonstrations, publications, and exhibitions.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo Park

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $75 sends a family of four to Mainstage production.

– $250 helps cover the cost of materials needed to build and repair puppets

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Assist with special events

– WEEKLY: Administrative tasks

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Round House Theatre offers theatrical and educational experiences that inspire empathy and demand conversation. Each year it produces a full season of contemporary plays, musicals and modern classics for 40,000 patrons and offers year-round educational programming for 5,000 students of all ages.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $350 enables 10 people from a local nonprofit organization to attend a performance.

– $1,000 underwrites 20 tickets for high school students to attend a student matinee.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Usher performances.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

So What Else improves the lives of children and families living in underserved communities in the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area by providing food security, access to basic necessities, and out-of-school programs in literacy, athletics, and the visual and performing arts while inspiring people to give back to the community through volunteerism.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $24 sponsors one family for Thanksgiving/Christmas.

– $200 pays for a full year of meals for one person.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Make home deliveries

– WEEKLY: Assist with Saturday Food Distribution in North Bethesda

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Story Tapestries interweaves professional performances and educational community arts programming. Led by a network of professional artists and educators, its collaboratively designed workshops, performances, exhibits and artist residencies reach more than 100,000 people annually (primarily those living in areas of high poverty) at low to no cost for participants.

HEADQUARTERED: Germantown

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 presents 100 children with an arts integration performance.

– $750 provides a classroom with an in-depth artist-in-residency program for five days.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Support special events.

– Weekly: Remotely support social media or data entry.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Strathmore is a nonprofit multidisciplinary arts center, presenting and producing accessible and affordable events each year in the Music Center, Mansion and on its 16-acre campus. Strathmore’s Bloom initiatives are designed with the specific intention of facilitating access to the arts beyond Strathmore’s campus through creative partnerships with local organizations, schools and artists.

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $500 brings 30 Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) second graders to the Music Center for a free classical concert.

– $250 provides one MCPS middle schooler two weeks of free after-school music coaching at their school.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Help with special events.

– Yearlong: Usher performances.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Theatre Consortium of Silver Spring manages the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, providing performance space for high-quality, diverse and reasonably priced performance art across disciplines from its resident companies and other artists and organizations, and for the enrichment of the community in and around the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $75 covers a year’s worth of necessary front-of-house or office supplies.

– $4,900 covers the organization’s annual insurance costs.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– One day: Assist with riser/theater chair moves.

– Annually: Support venue maintenance week.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Urban Artistry, Inc. is an internationally recognized non-profit dedicated to the performance and preservation of art forms inspired by the urban experience. Founded in 2005 by Junious Lee Brickhouse as the first urban dance-focused studio in the DMV, UA serves as a cultural ambassador for often unsung communities; focusing on dance forms born in Black and Brown communities: Breakin’, House, Hip Hop, Popping, Locking, Whacking and more.

HEADQUARTERED: Silver Spring

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 supports monthly classes for one youth student.

– $500 brings artists respected as elders to the region.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– MONTHLY: Assist staff with administrative and pre-event tasks.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Washington Revels Since 1983, we have created musical/theatrical events and educational programs celebrating cultural and seasonal traditions from around the world, for and with the diverse communities we serve. We believe that songs and stories, passed down through generations, are a collected wisdom illuminating the past and informing the future.

HEADQUARTERED: Glen Echo

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $100 helps cover travel stipends for our ensemble performers traveling to historical performance events.

– $500 helps us produce a community-building arts event.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Crafting, front of house event support, backstage support

– WEEKLY: Ongoing office, backstage, crafting, costume production support

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

The Writer’s Center supports writers and anyone who wants to write. The organization offers 300 writing workshops every year in all genres and for all experience levels, as well as dozens of free literary events, both virtual and in person.

HEADQUARTERED: Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 covers the honorarium to host an author at a free, public event.

– $500 provides stipends for 10 poets’ work in Poet Lore.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– None at this time.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: N

INTERNSHIPS: N

Young Artists of America (YAA) offers transformative musical theater education and performance opportunities to a diverse group of students, grades 3-12, throughout Greater Washington, D.C. Students perform with a full symphonic youth orchestra in state-of-the-art venues like The Music Center at Strathmore. YAA’s award-winning Summer Performing Arts Intensives day and overnight camps help students “find their voice.”

HEADQUARTERED: North Bethesda

SERVES: Metro region

WHAT A DONATION BUYS:

– $150 provides one student with costume and dance shoes for the season.

– $500 pays for one orchestra student’s annual tuition.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

– ONE DAY: Help with a YAA special event.

– WEEKLY: Provide administrative or event support.

SSL OPPORTUNITIES: Y

INTERNSHIPS: Y

Other Ways to Give

Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County (AHCMC) cultivates and supports excellence and equity in the arts and humanities, expands access to cultural expression, and contributes to the economic vitality of Montgomery County’s multifaceted creative sector. As Maryland’s largest and most active government-designated local arts agency, AHCMC provides leadership, capacity-building support, and professional development resources to the county’s vibrant arts and humanities community. Donations to AHCMC support programs that provide grants, promotional services, and emergency assistance to the diverse array of artists, practitioners and cultural nonprofits that call Montgomery County home; bring arts education to Montgomery County Public Schools classrooms; maintain and manage public art for all residents; and uplift individuals and organizations across the local arts and cultural industries.

Greater Washington Community Foundation was created to lead, mobilize and ignite the power of philanthropy. For more than 50 years, it has served as a trusted adviser and navigator, helping thousands of individuals, families, businesses and government partners make a meaningful difference throughout the community. In addition to helping donors support their favorite causes, The Community Foundation makes it easy to give locally through Sharing Montgomery, a fund it runs that supports programs in Montgomery County that aim to build stronger communities and help people succeed. With expert facilitation by The Community Foundation’s staff, donors to Sharing Montgomery learn about the needs in the community, and a rigorous annual vetting process evaluates the charities that receive money for strong leadership, fiscal management and program excellence. Donations to Sharing Montgomery can help touch the lives of thousands of neighbors, while also working to build more equitable, just and enriching communities where all residents can live, work and thrive.

Spur Local believes in the power of small nonprofits to spark big change together. Every day, Spur Local works to create a more resilient region by building the case for community. They raise funds, spread awareness, and build capacity and connections for more than 500 local nonprofits. As the largest nonprofit capacity builder in the area, all the work Spur Local does with these critical local organizations is tailored specifically to their reality—addressing growing challenges with limited resources. Donors to Spur Local can lift up local nonprofits making a positive impact close to home today and strengthen civic infrastructure in this region to make a collective impact together.

This appears in the November/December 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.