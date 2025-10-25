Opinion: Closing downtown Silver Spring’s neighborhood schools is a mistake

As a deeply concerned Silver Spring resident, I urge the Montgomery County Board of Education and the County Council to reject Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s proposal to close Silver Spring International Middle School (SSIMS) and Sligo Creek Elementary School (SCES). The plan – which involves redistributing SSIMS students to other middle schools, building a new SCES, and converting the current school buildings into a holding school – is both misguided and unfair, and it would do lasting harm to our neighborhood schools and families.

For years, SSIMS and SCES have been overlooked for capital improvements. Parents and community members have consistently advocated for MCPS to renovate these schools—but never to close them. Now, instead of making long-overdue investments, the district is proposing closing both schools and using the campus to benefit other communities’ renovation timelines. To frame this as a “meaningful investment in Silver Spring” is manipulative and condescending. Closing our walkable neighborhood schools is not an investment; it’s an abdication of responsibility.

The transportation implications alone are deeply troubling. Downtown Silver Spring is already dense and congested. Turning SSIMS and SCES into holding schools would bring in buses from all over the county, while busing neighborhood students elsewhere. This is a step backward in terms of safety and sustainability. Bus traffic presents more risks to students than train traffic from the upcoming Purple Line ever could. Locating schools in transit-oriented, walkable communities should be seen as a model, not a drawback.

Moreover, with the county’s Thrive 2050 master plan and continued growth projected for downtown Silver Spring, it makes no sense to close the only two schools in the urban core. Doing so would run counter to the county’s own smart growth objectives.

Equally important, there is no community appetite for consolidating three already sizable middle schools in two larger ones. MCPS itself has said that the ideal middle school size is between 750 and 1,200 students; this proposal would create a 1,500-student school at Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring.

The rushed timeline for this decision further undermines community trust. More information will be shared at an early November school board meeting, yet the public comment period ends before that meeting. This backward sequence prevents the community from understanding the full scope of the proposal and offering meaningful feedback. For example, given the lack of open space in downtown Silver Spring, where do they plan to build a new SCES? Will the new campus take away one of our well-used parks?

Finally, the rationale involving the Purple Line station’s proximity is simply not credible. Is there data to support the view that crossing a light-rail line with an island on a two-lane road is more dangerous than crossing a six-lane road (such as University Boulevard near Eastern)? Did MCPS participate in planning this station, and if so, were its recommendations incorporated? If not, could design adjustments address any legitimate concerns?

What does the Purple Line say in response to the MCPS claim that this station is too unsafe for students to cross the street, and therefore two longtime neighborhood schools must close or relocate? None of these questions has been answered, and raising this argument at such a late stage in Purple Line construction feels disingenuous. Ironically, the Purple Line would be an asset to these schools, giving staff sustainable commuting options.

Given these unanswered questions and weak justifications, the only reasonable explanation is that Taylor is using the transit stop and the schools’ deteriorating condition—a problem created by MCPS’s own inaction and mismanagement—as convenient excuses to secure what he needs: a holding facility for other schools’ renovations. It is deeply inequitable that these two communities, which have waited for years for MCPS to renovate their buildings, are now expected to sacrifice their neighborhood schools so that others can be modernized.

I urge the council and the Board of Education to reject this proposal. No one doubts that SSIMS and SCES are in need of significant renovations. However, the answer is not to create traffic and safety concerns, increase the size of our middle schools, and take a step backwards in terms of walkability and sustainability. Instead, we need a genuine commitment from MCPS to renovate SSIMS and SCES, not to dismantle them. These schools are essential anchors of our neighborhood, and closing them would be a grave mistake with consequences that will ripple for years.

Mary Clare Glover of Silver Spring is the parent of two MCPS students.