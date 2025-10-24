Sherwood High teacher, student designer question MCPS handling of senior class shirt flagged as racist 

A student and a staff member involved with the design of a Sherwood High School class of 2026 shirt that was retracted for evoking the N-word are questioning how Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) handled the situation, saying Thursday that the design’s resemblance to the racial slur wasn’t intentional.

“I understand them putting out a statement,” senior class President Stephanie Rinelli, who created the design, told Bethesda Today on Thursday. “However, I wish that they would have actually come to the students first, or come to me or any of the other [class] officers, and actually sit down and say, ‘How did this happen? Who created the shirt? What was the process?’ They never asked us anything about that. … They jumped the gun a little bit.”

MCPS Chief of the Division of School Leadership and Improvement Peter Moran and Nyah Hamlett, chief of the Division of Equity and Organizational Development, apologized for the shirt in an Oct. 16 letter to the school community. The officials said the district had launched a formal investigation and was taking the steps “necessary” to determine how the shirt design came to be approved. Students were asked to return the shirts.

“There is no excuse for this. Whether the incorporation of this slur was intentional or the result of negligence and a failure in our approval processes, it is unacceptable and wrong,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the senior class T-shirts were distributed to students Oct. 16. Officials said in the letter that the shirt design uses a “combination of letters and numbers intended to celebrate the Class of 2026,” but which resembles the spelling of the N-word. According to photos of the shirt shared with Bethesda Today, the design replaced the “E” in the word “seniors” with a “2” and the “O” with a “6.”

Rinelli told Bethesda Today that she and other students submitted designs for the shirt. For her design, Rinelli said she looked to social media to follow the common trend of incorporating graduation numbers into the word “seniors.”

“So I saw a TikTok, and there were various comments, having the two as the E and … the number six as the O, and I sent it to my other officers. And we all really liked it,” Rinelli said. “From then on, it was just kind of playing around with it, seeing what font matched for me. I wanted the font to match the Sherwood fonts that we have on all of our [sports] jerseys.”

After the designs were submitted, students voted on the one they liked the most. Rinelli said her design earned the most votes.

Jean Arthur, an English composition assistant teacher and sponsor for the class of 2026, told Bethesda Today Monday that she and an assistant principal approved Rinelli’s design. In a letter to MCPS officials that she shared with Bethesda Today, Arthur, who is Black, said she didn’t see anything objectional in the design.

“When I saw the design back in July, I saw two and six, six replacing the O, two replacing the E,” Arthur told Bethesda Today. “I had no problems with it. That’s what I saw. I saw the word ‘seniors.’ ”

Rinelli said Arthur informed her of a complaint concerning the shirt and told her the shirts would have to be returned and reprinted. Rinelli said many students at Sherwood didn’t see an issue with the shirt until it was pointed out to them.

Rinelli said the release of the MCPS letter was “heartbreaking.” She and Arthur argued to Bethesda Today that the letter, which cited past racist incidents at Sherwood, made it seem like the school had a culture of racism, which they said isn’t accurate.

“My initial reaction was probably a little bit of, like, shock,” Rinelli said. “And then, ‘Oh, my God, they’re making this way too big of a thing. But then actually reading the letter … I just started crying and bawling my eyes out, because … I was just so hurt.”

Rinelli, whose mother is Black, said she would “never, ever dream” of being racist toward her culture and family. And she feels that her teachers go out of their way to make the school a safe space.

Arthur said in her letter to MCPS that “disappointment and frustration were the mildest of the emotions” she felt upon reading the district’s community letter.

A flawed process

Rinelli and Arthur said they took issue with MCPS sending its letter before further investigating the situation.

Arthur said that while Principal Timothy Britton and an MCPS director spoke with her about the problem with the T-shirt, which was corroborated by a statement from MCPS, she didn’t know that the district would send a community letter. Moran and Hamlett didn’t speak with her before the letter was sent, she said.

“You stated in your letter that you would conduct an investigation,” Arthur said in her own letter to MCPS officials. “Would it not have been better to investigate first, gather the facts, and then communicate with the community truthfully and accurately?”

Rinelli echoed those concerns, saying the district acted too quickly by sending the letter without further investigating the T-shirt design process.

When asked this week about how MCPS determines when to send a community letter about a potential hate-bias incident, spokesperson Liliana López referred Bethesda Today to the district’s hate-bias protocols listed on its website.

According to the website, there is a three-tiered identification system for serious incidents.

Tier three, level yellow, states that fact-finding is conducted and “it is determined that the actions are hurtful, unwelcoming and/or harmful, but not motivated by hate or bias.” Under tier three, no communication is sent to the larger community, but parents of those involved are contacted.

Tier two, level orange, is when the actions are motivated by bias but aren’t criminal. Under that tier, “a communication to the larger community is not likely” but could be possible.

Tier three occurs when the actions are motivated by hate and are potentially criminal in nature, which would result in the sending of a community letter.

The Sherwood letter was addressed to the school’s students, families and staff.

Arthur said in her letter to MCPS that the community letter “created a problem where none existed” and “even if some see a problem, your language escalates it to stratospheric proportions, and it ensures that this will hang over Sherwood for quite some time.”

In the Oct. 16 letter, officials said they began a formal investigation took steps to “retract” the T-shirts by asking students to return them and to give them redesigned shirts at no cost in return. The school would also retake the senior class photo, the letter said.

These steps aim to “reclaim this milestone [for seniors] with dignity and respect” and “ensure that no image associated with this incident becomes part of Sherwood’s historical record,” officials said in the letter.

Rinelli said she wants MCPS to follow through on what they promised concerning an investigation. López said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“They made so many promises, but we haven’t heard a single thing,” Rinelli said. “[We never] intended for such a thing like this to happen, we’re not a culturally racist school, and for them to just leave this mark on us and really just tarnish us like this. I mean, I’d like them to apologize.”