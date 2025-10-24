Quince Orchard evacuated, dismissed early after water main break in school  

Water pouring out of a collapsing ceiling forced Quince Orchard High School to evacuate its Gaithersburg building and dismiss students early Friday afternoon, according to officials with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

Video shared on social media shows part of a ceiling collapsing within the school and water pouring out as students react and record the situation.

According to an initial message from the school to parents, the building was evacuated due to a water main break “impacting building systems” and that the school would dismiss early or return to class after Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews assessed the building.

The school was evacuated at noon and students were ultimately dismissed at 1:30 p.m., MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today in an email. López said she didn’t have any other confirmed details as of Friday afternoon and didn’t answer what caused the break or how long repairs would take.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media that MCFRS crews assisted with a water leak at the high school at 15800 Quince Orchard Rd. Crews assessed the situation and shut the water off, Piringer said.