Police, emergency personnel responding to reported stabbing, barricade in Clarksburg

Montgomery County police and emergency personnel are responding to a report of a stabbing in the 22000 block of Cabin Branch Avenue in Clarksburg, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The stabbing was first dispatched at approximately 3:50 p.m. according to a police social media post and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) radio transmissions. At 3:53 p.m. another dispatch went out over MCFRS radio saying “stabbing… possibly two patients” on the second floor of an apartment building.

At 4:17 p.m., police posted on social media that a woman was barricaded at the location.

As of 5:18 p.m., police said in a social media post, there was still a “large police presence” at the scene. Police were encouraging people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.