MoCo moves one step closer to purchasing energy for residents

Montgomery County is one step closer to being able to purchase energy on behalf of its residents thanks to a bill the County Council unanimously passed Tuesday.

The bill requires the county Department of Environmental Protection to create a plan for creating a Community Choice Aggregator, through which the county could determine its preferred mix of energy sources.

The aggregator must have the capacity to serve as an electricity supplier for “all residential and small commercial electric customers” in the county, though individual residents and businesses could opt out.

At a media briefing prior to the council’s vote on the bill, council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), the legislation’s lead sponsor, said the concept “harnesses the purchasing power of residents and small commercial operations so the county will be able to create large contracts with energy generators.”

Stewart noted the county bill was made possible in part by state Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Dist. 20), who in 2021 sponsored legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly that authorized the county to create a Community Choice Aggregator pilot program.

Under the bill passed Tuesday, the county would have to consider factors such as sustainability, availability and affordability in deciding its preferred mix of energy sources.

“Due to shifting federal climate policies, volatile energy prices from our regional transmission operator and rising demand, it is critical for the county to pursue local strategies that stabilize energy costs and advance climate initiatives,” Stewart said during the briefing Tuesday.

The Potomac Electric Power Co. [Pepco] recently asked a state agency for permission to raise rates for customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.



If approved, the proposal filed Oct. 14 with the Maryland Public Service Commission would result in an increase of $11.73 a month on the average customer bill.

The commission expects to rule on the rate case next summer, but existing rates will be frozen pending that decision, according to a press release from the agency.

The county’s aggregator plan will also require approval by the commission before it can be implemented.

In an emailed statement to Bethesda Today on Thursday, Pepco spokesperson Rodney Wilson said the company is aware of the county’s plan to create a Community Choice Aggregator.

“Pepco has been an active participant in the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) Working Group around Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) in Montgomery County and will continue to collaborate with legislators, the PSC and other stakeholders to comply with the legislation while ensuring the continued delivery of safe, reliable energy service to our customers and communities in Montgomery County,” the statement read.