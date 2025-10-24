Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested after police chase ending in Silver Spring

By Staff
October 24, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: October 24, 2025 12:38 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Deondray Osborne, a man accused of shooting into an occupied parked car in Silver Spring in July, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car. In September, Montgomery County police asked for the public’s help to find Osborne. [7News]

Middle school student hospitalized after PE incident

A boy at Odessa Shannon Middle School in Silver Spring was transported to an area hospital Wednesday after he was struck by what was described as a metal object thrown by another student,” according to the school. The mother of the injured boy told DC News Now that he had brain injuries. [DC News Now]

Teen receives FDA clearance for diabetes app

A Montgomery County teen with Type 1 diabetes developed T1D1, an app to help himself and others keep track of their blood sugar. [FOX 5 DC]

Today’s weather:

Clear with a high of 58 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Solaire Social food hall to close Friday in downtown Silver Spring

‘The pain is real’: Moore contrasts private sector job growth with federal job cuts during visit to Wheaton career center  

From Bethesda Magazine: A speech-language pathologist creates community through the ‘Social Squad’

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA