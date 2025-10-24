Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested after police chase ending in Silver Spring

Deondray Osborne, a man accused of shooting into an occupied parked car in Silver Spring in July, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car. In September, Montgomery County police asked for the public’s help to find Osborne. [7News]

Middle school student hospitalized after PE incident

A boy at Odessa Shannon Middle School in Silver Spring was transported to an area hospital Wednesday after he was “struck by what was described as a metal object thrown by another student,” according to the school. The mother of the injured boy told DC News Now that he had brain injuries. [DC News Now]

Teen receives FDA clearance for diabetes app

A Montgomery County teen with Type 1 diabetes developed T1D1, an app to help himself and others keep track of their blood sugar. [FOX 5 DC]

Today’s weather:

Clear with a high of 58 degrees

In case you missed it:

Solaire Social food hall to close Friday in downtown Silver Spring

‘The pain is real’: Moore contrasts private sector job growth with federal job cuts during visit to Wheaton career center

From Bethesda Magazine: A speech-language pathologist creates community through the ‘Social Squad’