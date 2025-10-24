Girls soccer regional previews for 4A and 3A classes

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) girls soccer regional playoffs kicked off this week, with top the Montgomery County teams looking to win their respective regions and progress to the state competitions. Across classes 4A and 3A, here is a look at some of the best-seeded teams from Montgomery County.

Class 4A

West I

No. 2 Northwest (6-6-0)

It was a tale of two cities for the Northwest Jaguars, as they scored as many as five goals and allowed as few as zero (which happened four times). However, they also allowed as many as eight goals (albeit in their first game) and were held goalless four times. It was a stark difference in wins and losses, as they averaged 2.67 goals per game in wins and .33 goals in losses. On the defensive end, in wins, they surrendered an average of .67 goals, and 3.33 goals in losses. The Jaguars will host the No. 3 seed Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (7-6-0) on Friday.

West II

No. 1 Quince Orchard (9-2-1)

The Quince Orchard Cougars started 3-0 but then lost back-to-back matches to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (9-2-2) and the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (8-2-2). The Cougars followed that up by going on a seven-game streak in which they did not lose a game. That run included clean sheets in six of those seven games, and they allowed only one goal during the seven-game run. On the season, the Cougars scored 2.33 goals per game and allowed .5 goals per contest. They will play the No. 4 seed Walt Whitman Vikings (8-2-3) at home on Saturday afternoon.

No. 2 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (8-2-2)

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons will be looking to make it further in the regionals this year, as they lost in the first round a year ago. Already in their favor, the Barons earned a bye with their 8-2-2 record on the season. They had a six-game run in which they didn’t lose a game, and they finished the season winning four of their last five. They score goals at a very high rate, averaging 3.5 goals per game, and allow goals at a very low rate — .75). The Barons play the No. 3 seed Walter Johnson Wildcats (9-2-2) at home on Friday evening.

North II

No. 1 Richard Montgomery (9-3-0)

The Richard Montgomery Rockets had a strong attack and a strong defense, scoring an average of 2.75 goals per game and allowing an average of .83 goals. They also had a nice finish to the season, winning four out of their last five contests, three of which were clean sheets. The Rockets host the No. 4 seed Blake Bengals (4-8-0) on Friday night.

No. 2 Wheaton (7-5-0)

The Wheaton Knights had a tough start to their season, going 1-3. However, after that third loss, the Knights rallied for five straight wins, scoring an average of more than four goals per game during that stretch. They did lose two of their final three, but the Knights showed all season long that they could score at a high level. They averaged 2.92 goals in all games, scoring 8 goals twice. The Knights will be looking to make it back to states after going to the quarterfinals last year. They will play the No. 3 seed Einstein Titans (7-5-1) at home Friday evening.

South I

No. 1 Blair (11-0-1)

The Blair Blazers blazed through the regular season, going undefeated while scoring 5 or more goals in five games and allowing more than 1 goal only once. They also defeated five teams that are the top two seeds in their respective regions in Wootton, Wheaton, Richard Montgomery, Northwest and B-CC. They will be aiming to go further than last year, which saw them fall in the state quarterfinals after cruising in regionals. The Blazers begin their championship quest on Friday as they host the No. 4 seed High Point Eagles (4-5-0).

Class 3A

West II

No. 1 Wootton (7-5-0)

The Wootton Patriots were 2-5 at the beginning of the season, a mark that also included a four-game skid. But the Patriots did not back down, as they reeled off five straight wins to conclude the season, putting them at 7-5-0 on the year. They scored an average of 5 goals per game during their winning streak. The Patriots will hope their strong finish continues over into the playoffs, where they’ll begin by facing the No. 5 seed Rockville Rams at home Friday night.

No. 2 Magruder (7-5-0)

A tough finish to the season saw the Magruder Colonels drop three of their five total losses in their final four games, including a 2-1 defeat to Wootton. But before that, the Colonels sat at 6-2, securing clean sheets in all six wins. The Colonels will take on the No. 3 seed Damascus Hornets on Friday night at home.

South I

No. 2 Sherwood (10-2-0)

The Sherwood Warriors had as good an offensive attack as anyone this year — scoring 4 goals or more six times. They held opponents to no goals on seven occasions. The Warriors also achieved a six-game winning streak and a four-game winning streak, with the latter coming at the end of the season. In this division, there are five teams instead of six. So with that, Sherwood is still on the bye, but the Warriors won’t have to wait long. They’ll face No. 3 seed Reservoir (6-6-0) at home on Friday evening.