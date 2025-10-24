Gaithersburg mayoral candidates discuss housing, transportation at virtual forum 

Two candidates for mayor of Gaithersburg discussed strategies for affordable housing, ideas for transportation improvements and their future political aspirations during a virtual forum Thursday night.

Running for mayor this year are incumbent Jud Ashman, the president of a web design company, and challenger Tiffany Kelly, a federal grants manager. Gaithersburg city elections are nonpartisan.

Ashman, 54, became the city’s mayor in 2014 after former Gaithersburg mayor Sidney Katz was elected to represent District 3 on the Montgomery County Council. He was officially elected by voters in 2015 and has been re-elected twice.

Kelly, 50, has never held elected office, but said during the forum that she is “very well-known and connected from the state level down” through her role as a community advocate.

Thursday’s forum, organized by the group East Gaithersburg United, was the fourth one for both mayoral candidates and the last before early voting on Sunday. Election Day is Nov. 4.

A question looming over the 2025 Gaithersburg mayoral race has been whether either candidate has plans to seek higher office after a victory at the city level.

Three of four at-large seats on the Montgomery County Council will be open in 2026, as will the seat currently held by Katz, who is term-limited.

Additionally, at-large Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D) has said he plans to step down from the council in December, creating a vacancy that will need to be filled by appointment.

When asked during Thursday’s forum whether she would seek Katz’s or Albornoz’s seats on the County Council, Kelly gave an unequivocal answer – “no and no.”

“I believe that, for me to be committed to Gaithersburg, I have to have Gaithersburg completely in my vision and in my brain, and so it’s not even a consideration,” she said.

In response to the same set of questions, Ashman also said he would not apply to fill the County Council vacancy left by Albornoz but did not commit either way about Katz’s seat.

“It’s a big decision, and I do find it flattering to receive the encouragement, but there’s a lot of conversation that would have to happen before I’m in a position to make an announcement about that,” Ashman said.

Housing affordability

Affordable housing has also been a hot-button issue in the Gaithersburg mayoral race.

The city’s 2023 Housing Element found that the increase in median gross rent between 2010 and 2020 outpaced income growth by 12%. In 2020, about half of the city’s renter households were considered cost-burdened compared to 31% of owner households.

Asked during the forum about his strategy for creating affordable housing, Ashman said the city has recently revamped its zoning code to allow for more housing types, including accessory dwelling units.

Ashman referenced the city’s downpayment and rental assistance programs as other strategies to make housing more affordable, but said he believes affordability will ultimately have to come from increasing the supply of housing to meet the growing demand.

“From a market standpoint, when you put in new units, it creates a downward pressure on older units,” Ashman said. “We will continue to do more than our part in adding good quality and hopefully affordable units to our market.”

Kelly said naturally-occurring affordable housing “simply does not exist at the rate that people believe it to exist.”

She said the city needs to consider increasing the percentage of moderately priced dwelling units required as part of new housing developments so that people who work in Gaithersburg can also afford to live there.

Currently, the city requires 7.5% of the units in new housing developments of a certain size to be moderately priced, or affordable to households earning 65% of the area median income.

Another 7.5% of units in Gaithersburg’s new housing developments must be set aside as workforce housing, meaning they are affordable to households earning 90% of the area median income.

Kelly also said the city needs to look at capping rent increases for older housing, something the county has already done.

“I am knocking on doors of people who are living in what would be considered non-luxury housing, sometimes substandard in conditions, who are paying nearly as much as I pay for a mortgage and sometimes more,” she said.

Transportation improvements

Regarding transportation, Ashman said his administration has long had multi-modal transportation as a priority. One example of this, he said, is the shared-use path around the National Institutes of Standards and Technology campus.

He said remedying traffic congestion in the city is more difficult, given that the major roads running through it are operated by the state.

“We may have some ideas for improvements that will help the flow, but we still need the buy-in from the state before anything can be done,” Ashman said. “That’s the case at the intersection at 355 and Montgomery Village Avenue, where we are leaning heavily on the state for improvements.”

Kelly said a focus of the city going forward should be “getting cars off the road.” She said she would look to partner with urban design schools at local colleges and universities on developing new transportation policies.

If elected, Kelly said she would like to create a Gaithersburg connector that would allow people to park their cars at an off-site lot and travel to places such as Olde Towne, where on-site parking is limited.

“Our public transit as it currently stands is not as robust and connected as we’d like, so I think that one of the most viable strategies is for us to create our own inter-city transit,” she said.

The mayoral candidates also discussed ways to secure better outcomes for Gaithersburg’s public school students, diversity in the city and placemaking during Thursday’s forum.

A recording of the mayoral forum can be found on the East Gaithersburg United YouTube channel.

In addition to the mayor, two at-large seats on the Gaithersburg City Council are on the ballot this year.

For more information about the 2025 Gaithersburg city election, including how and where to vote, check out Bethesda Today’s voters guide.