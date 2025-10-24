Crips member sentenced to 42 years for murder at Silver Spring wings joint, prosecutors say

A 35-year-old man who police said is a member of the Crips street gang was sentenced Friday to 42 years in prison for the November 2023 murder of a man at a Silver Spring wings restaurant.

Markus Dowdy, who has no known address, was convicted in February of second-degree murder and several other charges in the shooting death of 34-year-old Marvin Jefferson. Prosecutors said Dowdy was retaliating after Jefferson had punched him in the face the week prior.

Another man standing outside the restaurant was hit in the head by a stray bullet, according to charging documents, but survived.

Read more on WTOP.com.

- Advertisement -

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.