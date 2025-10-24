‘Blindsided’: Vendors at Silver Spring’s Solaire Social scramble to close shop

In the final hours of operation at downtown Silver Spring’s Solaire Social food hall, vendors cooked the last of their ingredients, said goodbye to customers and cleared out equipment from their stalls before permanent closure on Friday night.

Many of the vendors told Bethesda Today during a visit on Friday afternoon that they were shocked to learn of the closure, only having been notified about the decision from their management company, Hospitality HQ, on Wednesday morning. The email to vendors, they said, stated their licenses had been terminated and they were required to vacate their stalls by 10 p.m. Friday.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s closing like this,” Giu Gonzalez, owner of Fire Pit Brazilian Barbecue, said Friday.

Instead of spending the last day feeding customers, Gonzalez said he and his team spent the morning and afternoon cleaning out the stall, removing ingredients and peeling their logo from the stall’s façade. Firepit was one of the first stalls at the food hall, which opened in May 2024.

“We didn’t have any notice. We had 48 hours. So that was kind of surprising and shocking. What hurts me is that I didn’t have the chance to give my team and the customers proper notice,” Gonzalez said. “48 hours is nothing.”

Gonzalez also operates Fire Pit out of a food truck at 804 Rockville Pike and said that he will keep operating there. He noted that despite this setback, he still has his eye on expanding Fire Pit, hoping to open a location in Bethesda.

The closure of the food hall at 8200 Dixon Lane comes less than two months after The Heights food hall in Chevy Chase closed its doors. It also closes just weeks after Commas, another downtown Silver Spring food hall, held its grand opening in September. Commas, with 10 vendors, opened in the spring in the Ellsworth Place mall.

When Solaire Social opened, the food hall touted the space as an opportunity for diners to sample a diverse selection of cuisines from local food vendors and restaurants. The 13,000-square-foot food hall was created by Chef Akhtar Nawab of Hospitality HQ of Brooklyn, New York. The hall featured nearly a dozen vendors with a 40-seat bar and entertainment space.

At the time of closure, 11 vendors operated at Solaire Social: Ay! Mama Mex-Taqueria, Café Shuga and Shuga x Ice, El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza, Fire Pit Brazilian Barbecue, Laud Shawarma, Vegan Junk Food, Platinum Amala, Passport Juices, Passport Eatz and Pau & Sophia’s Thai Kitchen.

Hospitality HQ did not respond to Bethesda Today’s multiple requests for comment on Thursday and Friday afternoon regarding the closure.

Washington Property Co., which developed the food hall and owns the building under which the food hall sits, said in a statement that future plans for the space are “currently under consideration” and will be announced later.

“From the beginning, our mission with Solaire Social was to create a space where the community could come together,” Charlie Nulsen, owner of Washington Property Co. said in the Friday statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our guests and partners who supported us. Solaire Social’s vendors brought tremendous creativity, hard work, and hospitality to the neighborhood. Their passion and dedication made this space a true reflection of Silver Spring’s spirit.”

On closing day, vendors sold the off the last of their inventory and cleaned up shop. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Throughout the day, visitors lounged around the food hall, worked on laptops, munched on food. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

‘This is our livelihood’

Not all vendors can fall back on another location, like Fire Pit Brazilian Barbecue.

Kianna Kareem and Tristan Reed, who own and operate Vegan Junk Food, said they felt “distraught” after hearing about the closure on Wednesday and were unsure about what to do next, especially while supporting their three children. For now, they have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help them purchase a food truck to house the vegan eatery.

The wife-and-husband duo launched the eatery in 2022 at the now-closed Le Fantome food hall in Riverdale, Maryland, and opened the Solaire Social stall in February. They said Vegan Junk Food was built out of the couple’s dream to own a business, give back to their community and was a passion project for the two.

Kareem said Friday that she felt the way in which Hospitality HQ notified vendors about the closure was inconsiderate.

“We’re families. We’re people. We have feelings. We have emotions and not only that, this is our livelihood, this is our everyday life. This is what we worked for, hard, for years,” Kareem said.

When Le Fantome closed in May, the management there gave vendors a “couple of weeks” notice before the closure, Kareem said. Le Fantome was operated by Fireten Hospitality, which currently operates Commas food hall at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring.

Rohan Crosdale, co-owner of Passport Eatz and Passport juices, told Bethesda Today on Friday that he also was “blindsided” by the closure and has yet to hear from Hospitality HQ about whether vendors will receive their deposit back.

“No one is talking to us. No one is saying anything. They’re not responding to emails, phone calls,” Crosdale said.

Vegan Junk Food opened in February 2025 at Solaire Social. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Throughout the day on Friday, dozens of customers lined up at food stalls, sat at the bar with laptops, played at pool tables and sat around the food hall to eat meals from the vendors. Two of those customers were Alyse Grant and Maia Williams, who traveled from Baltimore to visit the food hall’s African-inspired ice cream shop, Shuga x Ice.

Shuga x Ice, owned by Ndidiamaka Agu, offers handcrafted and small-batch ice cream and frozen desserts with an African flavor profile. The business was also one of the first to open in the food hall and has since gained a large following on social media. Agu not only serves ice cream but also hosts events aimed at supporting Black women in business and ice cream-making classes.

Grant told Bethesda Today that after hearing the news of the closure, she wanted to support Agu, whom she met through church, and a business that she had seen grow over the years.

“I think it’s really unfortunate,” Grant said of the closure, “because she worked really hard to get here and to have such short notice that the [food hall] was going to be closing down, I think that really sucks. There had to have been a better way to go about doing this.”

In a social media post, Agu wrote that the short notice of the closure felt “gut-wrenching” but was confident that the business would “rise again” with hopes of reopening in the region.

“It’s hard to put into words what that feels like. It took me seven years to bring this dream to life … seven years of working, saving, praying and believing that an African-inspired ice cream brand could not only exist, but thrive,” Agu wrote. “Right now, I’m doing everything I can to find a new home. A space that honors what we’ve built and allows us to keep growing.”

Shuga x Ice, an African-inspired ice cream shop at the Solaire Social, had a steady stream of customers on closing day. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

County help

As business owners worked to close up shop, clean their stalls and say goodbyes, Jacob Newman, director of the Silver Spring Regional Services, and Daniel Koroma, a business liaison at the Montgomery County Business Center, spoke to vendors about county resources.

“This is really sad and abrupt,” Newman told Bethesda Today on Friday. “We weren’t aware that it would be closing, and we definitely feel for all the businesses who were trying out their passion projects and starting the labor of love here at Solaire Social or maybe taking the next step in their business journeys.”

Newman said he and Koroma were going around to vendors to connect them with the county’s business center. Regarding the closing, Newman said he had not heard any reasoning directly from Hospitality HQ about the closure and the short timeline for vendors to vacate. He noted that the region in general is struggling economically due to federal layoffs and furloughs.

“Many restaurant and hospitality establishments are reporting anywhere from 20 to 40% reduced revenues,” he said. “Whether that be in the District of Columbia or here, across the county, that stat varies slightly, business to business, but we have heard that a lot of businesses are struggling.”

In the coming days, Newman said he hoped to learn more about the future of the food hall space. “It still remains a very important space in the vibrant Silver Spring downtown” area, he said.