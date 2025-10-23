Tasty Tidbits: Historic Olney Ale House to reopen Tuesday after six years of closure

Six years after the historic Olney Ale House closed after a 2019 fire damaged its kitchen, the restaurant will officially reopen Tuesday, according to owner Selim Kantar.

“It’s been a long road. I took over in 2023, and it’s just been a lot of construction and a lot more work than we anticipated,” Kantar told Bethesda Today on Thursday morning. “I’m just really excited that we’re finally at the finish line and ready to give the community this landmark back.”

Kantar’s family owned and operated the now-shuttered Grand Marquis Café in Olney for decades, he said. In 2023 the family decided to do their part to revive the local landmark at 2000 Olney Sandy Spring Road and purchased the property from the previous owner, John Roach.

“It’s just one of those little gems that we really saw that needed to come back. [It was] just sitting abandoned for way too long,” Kantar said. “We’re happy that we were able to take over and bring it back.”

The ale house will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Kantar. Visitors will find the same structure as before but with a fresh coat of paint on the exterior, a new patio and paved parking lot, as well as new dining furniture and a menu with items similar to those previously served by the restaurant, Kantar said.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, the Olney Chamber of Commerce will host a private ribbon-cutting and reopening celebration at the restaurant. Chamber officials, community members, as well as state and county elected officials are expected to attend, according to Kantar.

Terri Hogan, the chamber’s executive director, described the newly renovated restaurant as “fresh and updated.” She said many of the fixtures and “charm” of the former ale house remain, bringing together a “perfect blend of the old and the new.”

Hogan noted the ale house will feel familiar to former customers.

The opening “means so much to the community,” Hogan said. “I get calls, multiple calls, weekly, sometimes even daily – and this has been going on for years – asking me when the ale house is going to be opening.”

The building that houses the ale house dates to 1924, according to Hogan. A variety of businesses and owners have operated there since, and in 1972, the Virkus family bought the business and opened the Olney Ale House.

Silver Spring’s Lime & Cilantro remains temporarily closed

Earlier this month, Lime & Cilantro, a Latin-focused restaurant that’s received praise from The Washington Post’s former food critic, Tom Sietsema, closed temporarily due to an “unfortunate circumstance,” the Source of the Spring reported. More than two weeks later, the restaurant at 1909 Seminary Road near downtown Silver Spring remains closed.

Executive chef Danny Chavez did not respond to Bethesda Today’s recent requests for comments about the closure, but did tell the Source of the Spring that the restaurant was working on reopening.

During Bethesda Today’s recent visit, the restaurant was vacant and dark despite a neon green “Open” sign flickering in the window.

The restaurant opened in May 2024 in the space that most recently housed Krazy Steve’s Comfort Cuisine and before that was the longtime home of Armand’s Chicago Pizzeria.

As of Thursday, no details or information about the closure have been shared by the restaurant on social media.

Bethesda Magazine food critic David Hagedorn also praised the Montgomery Hills restaurant for its corn hummus, fish taco and roasted chicken breast.

“The chicken is tender and juicy, its sauce layered with complexity,” Hagedorn wrote.

Lime & Cilantro at 1909 Seminary Road in Silver Spring’s Montgomery Hills neighborhood. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Pisco y Nazca debuts new fall menu

This fall, Pisco y Nazca at 2 Bethesda Metro Center in downtown Bethesda is offering a curated seasonal menu that includes an autumnal twist to its Peruvian fare, according to a recent press release from the restaurant. Five dishes, a dessert and two beverages have been added to the restaurant’s daily menu.

The new dishes include Sopa Criolla, a beef and noodle soup; Ceviche Apaltado; Sweet and Spicy Lo Mein; and Picante de Camarones, according to the release. The menu now includes a passionfruit cheesecake and Dulce Pecado, a cocktail consisting of a scotch-bourbon blend with a “touch” of pineapple, the release said.

During October, Pisco y Nazca restaurants in the region are also observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The restaurant chain plans to donate a portion of its proceeds from a specialty pisco sour cocktail flight to breast cancer research, the release said.

The cocktail flight includes three cocktails: the Rosé Sour, Raspberry Sour and Strawberry Sour. For every flight ($28.50) sold, the restaurant will donate $1, the release said. The special is offered at Pisco y Nazca in Bethesda as well as its locations in Washington, D.C., and Reston, Virginia.