From Bethesda Magazine: A speech-language pathologist creates community through the ‘Social Squad’

It’s the week before Nolan Walter’s high school graduation and he is talking to his friends about the party he is hosting that weekend. Nolan, 20, lives in Bethesda and will graduate from Ivymount School in Potomac, and he has just started a new job at a CVS in Bethesda. He is one of seven young adults and teenagers sitting at a wide table in the center of Panera Bread on Wisconsin Avenue. After many years, the group is a fixture here, familiar with both the menu and the people working behind the counter.

The nickname for the group is Social Squad, which started in 2017 with a group of four kids and still continues weekly, now with seven members. Sitting with the group is organizer Aviva Krauthammer, 47, a speech-language pathologist. She, too, is planning to attend Nolan’s graduation party.

“So what could we say to the host and hostess when they have a party?” Krauthammer asks.

“I hope you’re bringing me a present. At least a card,” Nolan offers.

“I can do that,” one member says to him. “I’m coming at the beginning.”

“But what do we say to the host and hostess when we’re leaving?” Krauthammer asks.

“Congratulations,” offers a Social Squad member named Julian.

“Goodbye,” another says.

“And what else?” she asks. “Someone just hosted you for a party. What could you say to them?”

“Thank you!” they both add.

Social Squad focuses on social language, which can be elusive for some youths, particularly those who are neurodiverse or who struggle with social anxiety. Much of Krauthammer’s pediatric speech therapy practice, The Language Link, consists of one-on-one speech therapy in private school settings or at her home office in Silver Spring. Krauthammer went to college to study educational psychology, but while teaching in a classroom at a Hebrew school outside of Boston, she struck up a relationship with the speech therapist there who helped students with challenges navigate the curriculum. She earned her Master of Science degree in speech-language pathology from Northeastern University and moved to the D.C. area in 2009, where she worked as a contractor for local practices and schools before opening her own practice in 2012. A decade ago she discovered the benefit of having kids practice social language with their peers. “Real-world skills,” as she calls them, like turn-taking and attentive listening, are the kind that need to be practiced in group settings.

In 2011, she teamed up with an occupational therapist to form a “sensory social group” to engage kids in physical activities while working to improve their social language. “It was such a simple thing to do,” she says, “and incredibly effective.” When the program ended, parents requested additional sessions. Now she runs multiple social groups for children and young adults, though Social Squad remains the longest-standing among them.

In 2017, while shopping at the Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market in Bethesda, Krauthammer struck up a conversation with a manager, Ray Renn. “I had this moment,” she recalls. “I wanted the kids to be out in the community and try these sorts of interactions out.” Social Squad practiced skills and interactions regularly with Renn from 2017 until 2019. Renn died in 2022.

“We’d practice greeting Ray and asking him questions about the farm and his family. Also using things like proper body language and not walking away in the middle of the conversation,” Krauthammer says. “The kids had money and would go around to different vendors, practicing their different skills and buying things, too.”

On an outing at the downtown Bethesda library in 2017, Julie Walter noticed Krauthammer teaching the members of Social Squad how to check out books and engage with the librarians. At the time, Walter’s son, Nolan, was between schools and she wanted to find a group therapy setting outside of school where Nolan could focus on social skills instead of educational goals. “I was like, this looks like something I need to know about. I introduced myself and said, ‘Oh, are you having a group?’ ” Soon after, Nolan joined.

Social groups make up about 20% of Krauthammer’s work, she says. Families pay out of pocket with the option to submit for reimbursement to their health insurance. The social groups she offers are less expensive than one-on-one therapy. When she began in 2011, Krauthammer was one of a few therapists she knew that offered social groups. Now, more therapists approach her with questions on how to start their own, and more continuing education programs are being offered on the topic.

Even as her Social Squad kids age out of pediatric speech therapy, which in the public school system is considered to be at age 21, Krauthammer has no plans to pause the group. Julie Walter feels it’s just as important now for Nolan as it was when they stumbled upon Krauthammer in the library. “Especially now, with getting a job, it’s crucial,” Walter says. “[Nolan] doesn’t always want to talk to his parents, and he isn’t going to have school anymore as a resource. To be able to have this social group to connect right now is so needed.”

True to their word, most of Social Squad attended Nolan’s graduation party, where he played jazz on the keyboard and the group danced along. Krauthammer says Haleh Nili, Julian’s mother, approached her and said, “Ms. Aviva, please never stop your social group. I want Julian to be in it into his 40s.”

“And I said to her, ‘I love this group so much that I will be hobbling to it in my 90s. We will still have a group as long as they want to meet,’ ” Krauthammer says.

