Solaire Social food hall to close Friday in downtown Silver Spring

Another food hall in Montgomery County has called it quits.

Downtown Silver Spring’s Solaire Social announced Thursday it will close Friday after less than a year and a half in operation, according to a press release from the food hall.

The closure of the food hall at 8200 Dixon Lane comes less than two months after The Heights food hall in Chevy Chase closed its doors. It also closes just weeks after Commas, another downtown Silver Spring food hall, held its grand opening in September. Commas, with 10 vendors, opened in the spring in the Ellsworth Place mall.

Solaire Social opened in May 2024, touting an opportunity for diners to sample a diverse selection of cuisines from local food vendors and restaurants. The 13,000-square-foot food hall was created by Chef Aktar Nawab of Hospitality HQ of Brooklyn, New York. The hall featured nearly a dozen vendors with a 40-seat bar and entertainment space.

As of October, 11 vendors operated at Solaire Social, including Shuga x Ice, Laud Shawarma, Firepit Brazilian BBQ and El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza.

According to the release, all vendors were notified on Wednesday of the impending closure and are required to “vacate the property” by 10 p.m. Friday. Additionally, all upcoming events at the food hall have been canceled.

The vendors plan to host a “farewell service” from 1 p.m. to closing Friday, with discounts on menu items while supplies last, the release said.

A public relations representative for Solaire Social did not immediately respond Thursday afternoon to Bethesda Today’s request for comment on the closure and future plans for the space.

Hospitality HQ did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment on Thursday afternoon on the closure.