Shooting injures one in Silver Spring  

Montgomery County police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one adult injured with non-life-threatening injuries in Silver Spring, police said Wednesday night on social media.
No suspects are in custody, police said.
At roughly 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, police officers were dispatched to the area of the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace in Silver Spring for the report of a shooting. Sheffield Manor Terrace is in a residential area near the Arcadia and Montclair apartments in the Fairland community of Silver Spring.
At roughly 11:15 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the scene. By that time, the scene was secure, according to radio transmissions.
Police said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Police didn’t immediately respond to email requests for more information on Thursday.