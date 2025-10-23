Novavax hands off Gaithersburg facility in shift away from manufacturing

In an effort to save and shift away from manufacturing, Novavax is decreasing its footprint in Montgomery County. Plans are already underway for the vaccine maker to turn over the lease for its 170,000-square-foot manufacturing building and sell a 9.7-acre parking lot and two parcels to AstraZeneca. [Washington Business Journal]

Two Silver Spring restaurants celebrate decades in business

Vicino Ristorante Italiano, an Italian restaurant named a favorite by The Wire producer George Pelecanos, recently celebrated its 36th anniversary in October at 959 Sligo Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. Nearby Sheger Spring Café at 900 Silver Spring Ave. will celebrate its 10th year in the downtown area on Thursday. [Source of the Spring]

Federal workers seek local food banks amidst government shutdown

As federal workers seek out local food banks during the ongoing government shutdown, 27 UNIHTED, a former federal worker-led nonprofit, is setting up weekly food banks in the county. The organization is co-founded by Anna Culbertson, a former scientific administrator at the National Institutes of Health. [WAMU]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high near 61 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

What to know about proposed MCPS programming changes

‘When creativity meets purpose’: Three MoCo development projects recognized for design ‘excellence’

From Bethesda Magazine: Bringing a New York cocktail bar to the North Bethesda suburbs