Public Safety & Justice

MoCo jurors hear conflicting stories in 2010 death of American University professor

Sue Ann Marcum was found beaten, asphyxiated in her Bethesda home

By Neal Augenstein - WTOP
October 23, 2025 10:41 a.m.
A gavel.
Photo credit: Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

The trial resumed Wednesday in the 2010 death of American University accounting professor Sue Ann Marcum, who was found beaten and asphyxiated in her home in Bethesda.

In opening statements and the first day of testimony, Montgomery County prosecutors said Jorge Rueda Landeros used and manipulated Marcum for her money, and when it dried up, he killed her.

Landeros’ public defenders said what happened on Oct. 25, 2010 was a burglary gone wrong, resulting in Marcum’s death, “and an innocent man being falsely accused of a crime he did not commit.”

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

