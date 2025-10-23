Week 8 preview: 6 high school football games to watch

Only two weeks remain in the high school football regular season, and this week features plenty of intrigue for some of the county’s best. The Washington Post’s No. 5 Good Counsel faces No. 15 Gonzaga in a top-15 battle. And No. 4 Quince Orchard faces a Northwest team that is on a three-game winning streak. Here’s what else is going on around Montgomery County.

Northwest at No. 4 Quince Orchard

The Quince Orchard Cougars (7-0) play their final home game of the regular season Friday night, as they host the Northwest Jaguars (4-3). After a 1-3 start to the season, the Jaguars have won three consecutive games by an average score of 41-7. But the Cougars have been hot all season, beating some of the top teams in the county (Paint Branch, No. 17 Churchill and Sherwood) and in the DMV area (Virginia’s Stone Bridge) on the way to 7-0.

No. 5 Good Counsel at No. 15 Gonzaga

The No. 5 Good Counsel Falcons (5-3) travel to Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon to face the No. 15 Gonzaga Eagles (4-3). The Falcons are 2-1 in their last three games, most recently upsetting the then-ranked No. 4 St. John’s Cadets 17-13, while the Eagles have lost three straight. The Falcons’ defense has been a strength in their past two games, despite the 1-1 mark, allowing an average of 6.5 points. They will look to stop the Eagles’ offense, which certainly can score in high amounts, as the team averages 32.75 points per game in wins.

No. 17 Sherwood at Damascus

The No. 17 Sherwood Warriors (6-1) head to Damascus on Thursday night to play the Hornets (5-2). Both teams are evenly matched in terms of offense, with the Warriors averaging 35.57 points per game and the Hornets scoring 30.14 points. This has all the ingredients of becoming either a high-scoring affair that comes down to the final possession or a gritty defensive battle that will be decided on which defense blinks first.

Blake at Paint Branch

The Paint Branch Panthers (6-1) are coming off three straight games of not allowing a single point. They will look to continue that trend and continue their six-game winning streak. (The only loss on the Panthers’ season was a 35-0 shut out to the Quince Orchard Cougars at the beginning of the season.) On Friday night, the Panthers host the Blake Bengals (5-2), who are coming off a 28-13 defeat to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (4-3). The current momentum figures to favor the Panthers, who also have the added advantage of playing at home.

Wootton at Churchill

The Churchill Bulldogs (6-1) play their penultimate game of the season Friday night against the Wootton Patriots (2-5). The Bulldogs are coming into the game having won two straight, while the Patriots are on a two-game skid. The Bulldogs have been one of the top teams in the county for much of the season, with their only blemish being a 34-13 lost coming at the hands of the Quince Orchard Cougars on Oct. 3.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase at Springbrook

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (4-3) are coming off arguably their best win of the season (28-13 over Blake on Oct. 17) and have now won two straight. They travel to face the Springbrook Blue Devils (0-7), who are still searching for their first win.