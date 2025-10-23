Gaithersburg man convicted of first-degree murder for 2024 death of Germantown resident 

A Montgomery County jury convicted a Gaithersburg man of first-degree murder and other related charges Wednesday in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area of Gaithersburg in 2024, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a statement.

DeAngelo McRoy, 27, was convicted after a 12-day trial of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, armed carjacking, and armed robbery in Montgomery County Circuit Court, according to the statement. McRoy and two others–Quinnton Brown, 38, and Alicia Carson-Brown, 26–were arrested in connection with the death of Delondre Sawyer, 35, of Germantown in March 2024.

McRoy faces a potential sentence of life in prison plus 70 years at a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 28. He is represented by the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office, which did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s requests for comment Thursday.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, county police found Sawyer’s body in a wooded area on Game Preserve Road in Gaithersburg on Feb. 8, 2024. He had been shot in the back of the head. Police believe Sawyer was “sitting behind the wheel of a 2013 gold Honda Accord when he was shot. His body was then left in the woods,” according to the statement.

- Advertisement -

McRoy’s co-defendant Brown is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery and other offenses. His trial is scheduled for June 22, 2026. Carson-Brown pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in February, according to the state’s attorney’s office and online court records.

According to charging documents, Sawyer drove his mother’s Honda Accord away from her residence on Feb. 7, 2024, and was seen on surveillance video at 3:55 a.m. At 6:31 a.m., Carson-Brown and McRoy were seen on surveillance video of a gas station exiting and entering Sawyer’s vehicle to go into the gas station before it was driven off.

Montgomery County police detective Dimitry Ruvin said in the charging documents that he believed Sawyer was murdered between those times, and that “in the commission of this homicide,” Sawyer’s vehicle and personal belongings, including credit cards, were stolen.

The three individuals used Sawyer’s credit cards at multiple establishments, charging documents stated.

On Feb. 8, county police responded after 7 a.m. to a report of a “deceased individual,” later identified as Sawyer, in the woods in the 11200 block Game Preserve Road in Gaithersburg, charging documents said.

Sawyer’s body was transported to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where a Feb. 9 autopsy revealed a gunshot wound, police said. His death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Through an investigation, detectives identified McRoy, Brown, and Carson-Brown as suspects in Sawyer’s death.

According to charging documents, in an interview with a detective at the county police headquarters in Gaithersburg, Carson-Brown admitted to being in the Honda Accord with Brown and McRoy and said that while inside the car, she heard a “loud boom” and “observed blood in the vehicle.”

Carson-Brown did not tell police who shot Sawyer but stated that it wasn’t her or McRoy, according to charging documents.

- Advertisement -

Former Bethesda Today reporter Courtney Cohn contributed to this report.