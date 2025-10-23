Early voting in Gaithersburg city election set for Sunday 

Editor’s note: This story, originally published at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2025, was updated at 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2025 to correct that the name of the group hosting an election forum is East Gaithersburg United.

Gaithersburg residents will head to the polls this weekend for early voting in the 2025 city election, where the office of mayor and two at-large City Council seats are on the ballot.

Early voting will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park at 506 S. Frederick Ave. The same location will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 4.

For more information about the 2025 Gaithersburg city election, including how and where to vote, check out Bethesda Today’s voters guide.

This year’s candidates for mayor and City Council are expected to participate in a virtual forum Thursday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The forum, organized by the group East Gaithersburg United, will be open to the general public.

Running for mayor this year are incumbent Jud Ashman, the president of a web design company, and challenger Tiffany Kelly, a grants manager.

Ashman, 54, became the city’s mayor in 2014 after former Gaithersburg mayor Sidney Katz was elected to represent District 3 on the Montgomery County Council.

The City Council at that time selected Ashman to replace Katz pre-emptively, as Katz was running unopposed in the District 3 race.

Voters officially elected Ashman as mayor in 2015. He was re-elected to his seat in 2017, when he ran unopposed, and again in 2021, when he beat challenger Stephen Escobar by nearly 2,000 votes, according to past city election documents.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ashman told Bethesda Today he is feeling “cautiously optimistic” about his chances, adding that he’s knocked on more than 2,000 doors and participated in three candidate forums for this year’s campaign.

“I think everyone’s had a chance to make their case,” Ashman said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how things go.”

There’s reason to believe that the mayoral race could go differently this year, Kelly, 50, told Bethesda Today in an interview Wednesday.

“This was a highly unique campaign during a highly unique time,” she said, referring to recent actions by the federal government and their impacts on Gaithersburg residents.

Kelly, an employee of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said she is currently furloughed as a result of the federal government shutdown that began Oct.1.

“People are really looking for a signal of hope,” she said.

In addition to the two mayoral candidates, there are four candidates running for two at-large seats on the city council.

Among them are incumbents Lisa Henderson, a Montgomery County government employee, and Jim McNulty, a real estate agent. Henderson, 58, and McNulty, 51, both were elected in 2021 and are each seeking a second four-year term on the council.

Also running for city council at-large are challengers Chris Thoms, 26, and Omodamola Williams, 38.

Thoms is a legislative manager for the state who previously worked for Republican Larry Hogan’s gubernatorial re-election and U.S. Senate campaigns.

Williams, 38, is an activist with the Montgomery County Racial Equity Network who ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in 2023.

Council members have staggered terms. The seats currently held by Yamil Hernández, Neil Harris and Robert Wu will be on the ballot in 2027. Gaithersburg city elections are nonpartisan.