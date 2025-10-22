The Pike District: Creating an identity for North Bethesda’s growing urban core

Changing an area’s longstanding identity can be difficult and no one knows this better than Andy Shulman and the Pike District Partnership, whose mission is to rebrand North Bethesda’s quickly growing urban core as the “Pike District.”

Situated between the City of Rockville and Bethesda, the area formerly known as White Flint has undergone a transformation in recent years, leading to major redevelopment – including the Pike & Rose mixed-use neighborhood — and a name change in 2022 that is having trouble sticking, Shulman recently told Bethesda Today. Even the county’s 2010 and 2018 plans governing the area’s development are known as the White Flint sector plans.

Andy Shulman, president of the Pike District Partnership and managing principal at Rockville-based real estate investment company TDG/Silverock. Photo credit: Courtesy of the Pike District Partnership

The Pike District Partnership is an advocacy and marketing nonprofit organization that works to promote economic opportunity, support local businesses, and create a sense of place and opportunities for community engagement in the district, Shulman said. The partnership was formed from the merging of The Friends of White Flint and the White Flint Downtown Advisory Committee in 2022.

In September, Shulman, a managing principal at Rockville-based real estate investment company TDG/Silverock, was elected president of the organization along with Vice President Silvanna Valencia. The partnership’s executive committee will serve terms that run through December 2026, according to a press release.

- Advertisement -

Bethesda Today spoke with Shulman, 54, who grew up in the North Bethesda area and now lives in Boyds, about his vision for the Pike District, including updates on local properties and businesses and challenges the area is facing.

This Q&A has been edited for clarity and length.

What are the boundaries of the Pike District?

The technical boundaries, if you will, are the two sector-plan boundaries. Sector plan one mainly covered the spine of Rockville Pike, from Montrose Road down to Hank Dietle’s Tavern and Java Nation. And then east to west, it was Old Georgetown to Nebel Street. And then the sector plan two included the whole Executive Boulevard area. It was kind of like shoulder pads on top of the 2010 White Flint Sector Plan. And then it basically took you up to the Rockville City line, then included over to the east to the Randolph Hills area.

We use that as our soft boundaries because what the Pike District Partnership does is sort of take that loose area and then try to market it and help create a sense of place here, working with businesses, residents and property owners.

Was that “sense of place” in North Bethesda previously missing?

Yeah, absolutely. Because I’ve been involved and lived here for as long as I have, some people [still] refer to it as White Flint. When we lost the [White Flint] mall, there really wasn’t a commonly understood sense of place for what White Flint even meant anymore. It meant something to me because I grew up here, but it didn’t mean anything to a lot of other people. Especially to new people coming into the county.

After the first sector plan was created, a number of large property owners [in North Bethesda] got together – and that’s sort of one of the unique things about this area is that you’ve got half a dozen major property owners that own a very large percentage of the sector – and they were able to work together … as well as with the community. There’s a lot of grassroots advocacy and organization and communication between all of them. But those property owners worked together in what was called at the time, the White Flint Partnership, and they invited the community to talk about: Do we want to keep the White Flint name? Do we want to come up with something new? And out of that came the name the Pike District.

What is the status of the former White Flint mall property?

I don’t have any news to break. The Lerner family, which own the property, sit on the board [of the Pike District Partnership] and they’re very engaged, very involved. There is a great desire for them to do something with that property, but the economic conditions have to be right.

And when we were going through the first sector plan, they did all of their plans and there was a way forward. But, you know, things changed with COVID and financing and construction. Also, we have not had the economic development growth in the county that facilitates that kind of a development. And so, when there’s an opportunity that makes sense for them to do that, [the Lerner family] will certainly be very interested in developing that site again.

But as far as the timeline, I certainly can’t provide that, and unfortunately, nobody can.

- Advertisement -

Bark Social in Pike & Rose closed last November after filing for bankruptcy. What’s up with that space?

There’s a strong group of residents that really loved that place and frequented it. And they’ve been working very hard [to bring a dog park to the community], and we have tried to do what we could to support them.

There was sort of a hope that Bark Social’s bankruptcy was going to get resolved much sooner, and [Pike & Rose owner] Federal Realty was going to be able to either bring them back or replace them with another tenant. And I know for a fact that that was always their intent. But unfortunately, the bankruptcy has just dragged on.

We did connect that group with folks at the county to see what we could do, or see what the county could do to identify some places, either that we could have a temporary dog park or something more permanent. And those conversations have been ongoing, but it just doesn’t happen quickly enough, unfortunately.

What’s happening with development in the Pike District?

We do track development on the Pike District website, and you can see there are development projects at various stages under construction, approved and in planning. There are some affordable housing projects like The Chimes, an apartment community at Marinelli [Road] and Nebel Street. We’ve got new senior housing coming at The Reserve, which is at Strathmore, and The Pinnacle, which is across from Pike & Rose. And we have North Park, which are new townhomes on Executive Boulevard, and Rose Village, which is in process on the west side of Pike & Rose.

What we’d like to see is more commercial [development]. That’s a large part of what they’re trying to do on the WMATA [Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority] site with the Institute for Health Computing as an anchor tenant there. They have just joined our board, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with them.

What are some challenges that the Pike District Partnership is facing?

One is people understanding who we are and where we are. What is unique about the area is the fact that it’s really the largest area for opportunity, economic growth in the county and on a Metro line. That doesn’t exist anywhere else in the county right now. And the challenge is the economic condition that we have in the county right now.

We want to see the Pike District grow. And there has been significant growth since the first sector plan was finalized. But it’s a drop in the bucket from what we had anticipated back then, [about] where we’d be now. And there are lots of reasons for that, but you know, advocating for economic growth in this county is an uphill battle. We have lots of supporters in the county. But that is something we are definitely challenged with.

What’s coming next?

Some of the things that we want to focus on in the next year: