Government & Politics

Silver Spring contractor demolishing White House wing met with animosity online  

By Ashlyn Campbell
October 22, 2025 8:22 a.m.
ACECO, a Silver Spring demolition contractor, is taking down the White House’s East Wing as part of President Donald Trump’s to turn it into a new ballroom and is facing scrutiny online for doing so. The East Wing historically included offices for the first lady and White House staff. [Washington Business Journal

Rockville deli-bar closes 

Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine closed Sunday after 17 years in business. The deli-bar said the current economic climate made it difficult to survive. [The Baltimore Sun] 

MoCo veteran given refurbished car 

United States Marine Corps veteran Joseph Butler was gifted a refurbished car Tuesday, which was made possible through nonprofit Friendship Place, the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program, Geico and Caliber Collision. Butler said the car will help him regain independence. [DC News Now] 

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 62 degrees 

In case you missed it: 

Proposed HERO Act would expedite benefits for families of fallen firefighters  

Total Wine & More to open Thursday in Friendship Heights 

Revised Crown High boundary options keep Poolesville, Richard Montgomery attendance zones, shift others 

