From Bethesda Magazine: Bringing a New York cocktail bar to the North Bethesda suburbs

Dani and Yotam Yemini met in New York City 15 years ago and still “love the fun, moody New York cocktail bar vibe,” Dani says. So when they built their house in the Luxmanor neighborhood of North Bethesda in 2023, they incorporated a piece of that Manhattan scene in a dramatic dining area that opens to an intimate bar lounge.

Interior designer Dana Schwartz of Washington, D.C.’s Dana Schwartz Design fell in love with the Phillip Jeffries wallpaper that covers the ceiling of the 16-by-34-foot space. “Flight,” the cloud-filled pattern in the color “navy night,” set the tone and palette for the room. The predominant wall and molding color, Benjamin Moore’s Evening Sky 833, is deep bluish purple. A lighter blue, Benjamin Moore Water’s Edge 1635, in the recessed dining room buffet and lounge bar picks up the ceiling’s cloud tones. The project’s architect, Mark Kaufman of Bethesda’s GTM Architects, says the light oak floors complement the dark hues.

Cloudlike globes float from the brass base of the Visual Comfort Talia large linear chandelier. The 631/4-inch-long fixture is centered over a 12-foot-long Williams Sonoma Home Dietrich Communal dining table in ebony on ash.

The Arhaus Jagger dining chairs are also black and painted brass, with backs upholstered in “sparkly navy velvet that plays off the ceiling,” Schwartz says. Metallic-tone vinyl on the dining chair seats is a practical choice since Dani, 38, and Yotam, 39, have three young children.

White marble accents the buffet. With generous storage and a wine refrigerator, the buffet is well equipped for entertaining. In the lounge, the bar shimmers with brass, from the custom glass-shelved hanging unit and the mesh-covered cabinet doors to the faucet, sink and brass tone acrylic-covered hardware. An antiqued mirror behind the shelves reflects light and the classy vibe.

The lounge is capped by a sweeping 9-by-9-foot arched window with curtains mounted in an arch-top wall pocket.

“We use the dining room and lounge in a lot of ways,” Dani says. Local relatives often come for Sunday dinner. At Thanksgiving, the group expands to 30. Dani’s book club, Yotam’s friends who like whiskey, and their fellow wine enthusiasts all meet here. Dani adds, “It feels like a mini-vacation when we are in here. It’s like being at a fancy hotel or New York City restaurant, in the comfort of home.”

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.