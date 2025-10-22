What to know about proposed MCPS programming changes  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to move forward with its proposal to create a regional programming model for middle and high schools – despite the concerns of some stakeholders that it is moving too quickly.

The proposed changes would replace the district’s existing model that offers competitive, countywide programs and others provided through high school consortia, a plan that would need approval from the school board.

MCPS says the goal is to create more equity and accessibility, noting that some students have more opportunities to apply to different programs when compared to others because of where they live and accessibility to the programming.

If implemented, the changes would require a shift in thinking for families, particularly for those who had set their sights on having their students apply for the district’s highly competitive, application-only magnet programs and those whose students attend consortia-based programs.

- Advertisement -

Local elected officials have joined parents, the Montgomery County Council of Parent Teacher Associations and the Montgomery County Education Association, the local teachers’ union, in questioning whether the programming shift is moving too fast and whether it would be as successful as its current programming models.

The program analysis is occurring at the same time as a major boundary study that would impact many middle and high schools and which is set to go into effect during the 2027-2028 school year

On Oct. 16, MCPS presented more information to the board on its program analysis. Here’s what to know:

What’s next?

According to the Oct. 16 meeting, MCPS is planning to move up its timeline and release a final version of its proposed programming changes in November instead of in December.

“We have heard so much from our communities about wanting a more comprehensive plan sooner, we are going to move forward our timeline to November,” MCPS Chief Academic Officer Niki Porter said.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor will present a recommendation for the boundary study and programming changes in January, and the school board will vote on the recommendation in March.

The district is planning several online community engagement sessions in the coming weeks, including sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday and Monday.

What would the regional programming model look like?

MCPS is proposing to divide district high schools into six regions with four or five high schools in each region. There would also be five program themes, with each high school having one to two programs that fall under the themes.

MCPS staff recommended dividing high schools into the following regions:

- Advertisement -

Region one: Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walt Whitman in Bethesda and Montgomery Blair, Albert Einstein and Northwood in Silver Spring;

Region two: James Hubert Blake and Springbrook in Silver Spring, Paint Branch in Burtonsville and Sherwood in Sandy Spring;

Region three: Walter Johnson in Bethesda, Charles W. Woodward in Rockville and Wheaton and John F. Kennedy in Silver Spring;

Region four: Richard Montgomery, Rockville and Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville and Winston Churchill in Potomac;

Region five: Crown, Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg, Col. Zadok Magruder in Rockville and Watkins Mill in Wheaton; and

Region six: Northwest and Seneca Valley in Germantown, Clarksburg and Poolesville.

The district’s latest recommendation moved Damascus High from region five to region six switched Quince Orchard High from region six to region five to coincide with the ongoing boundary study.

MCPS staff also recommended these program themes:

Medical science and health care;

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM);

International Baccalaureate, humanities and language;

Leadership and public service; and

Visual and performing arts, design and communication.

The regional programming would also put an end to the consortia model available to some high school students. The Downcounty Consortium, which includes Albert Einstein, Montgomery Blair, John F. Kennedy, Northwood and Wheaton high schools and the Northeast Consortium (NEC), which includes James Hubert Blake, Springbrook and Paint Branch, would be dissolved in favor of regional programs.

Competitive countywide programs, such as the Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program at Montgomery Blair and the countywide International Baccalaureate Programme at Richard Montgomery, would also no longer be available countywide and would be converted into regional programs. According to the Oct. 16 meeting, there would also be a middle college, or dual enrollment program, in each region.

MCPS also proposed the following program themes for high schools in each region, which is different from a previous proposal for program themes:

Screenshot

At the Oct. 16 meeting, MCPS staff noted there are placeholders for technology-based pathways, such as cybersecurity and engineering, which the district is planning to finalize in partnership with school leaders.

Students starting eighth grade in the coming school year and those currently in high school would be part of a “legacy cohort” and would be able to continue in their current program until they graduate.

The first admissions process for the regional programs would begin during the 2026-2027 school year. That means students who are entering seventh grade starting in the 2025-2026 school year would be eligible for regional programs the following school year and could continue in those programs until they graduate. During those years, the current and the newly proposed model would operate at the same time.

There would be criteria- and interest-based processes, which MCPS offers now. Admission to interest-based programs would be based on a lottery system, according to MCPS. For criteria-based programs, admission would be based on multiple factors, which may include submission of materials such as a written application or portfolios, according to MCPS.

On Oct. 16, MCPS also presented several examples of classes for different high school programs:

How much would this cost?

At the Oct. 16 presentation, MCPS staff shared a sample budget of how much it would cost to run programming for the first year in region four, which includes Richard Montgomery, Rockville, Wootton and Churchill high schools.

For one school, personnel costs such as teacher’s salaries for year one would range from $67,500 to $72,500 for a total of $280,000 in personnel costs. Material costs would depend on the program, according to the presentation, with the budget estimating $44,625 for Richard Montgomery, $57,375 for Wootton and Churchill each and $147,375 for Rockville, which would go toward the healthcare and medical science program MCPS is proposing for the high school . The sample budget estimates $306,750 for materials.

Professional learning costs would also depend on the program, ranging from $4,000 to $17,000 for a total of $35,000 for professional learning costs for all the schools in the region. In total, one region’s programming could cost $621,750 for the first year of implementation.

If each region’s implementation would cost roughly $600,000, the total cost of year one for implementation for the the six regions could be $3.6 million or more.

In addition, the district also estimated a budget of $200,000 for operating costs for region four. Purchasing additional buses to serve all high schools and programs would cost $740,000. In an August meeting, MCPS staff said during the 2027-2028 school year, programming regions with five high schools would require 20 additional bus routes to transport students and regions with four high schools would need 12 additional bus routes.

If six regions are created — three with five high schools and three with four high schools — that would require 96 additional bus routes. The annual cost of operating a traditional bus is $100,000 and the cost of operating a special education bus is $130,000. That means the total cost of transportation for regional programming could be $9.6 million during the 2027-2028 school year in addition to other transportation costs, according to MCPS.

What about middle schools?

MCPS has yet to provide information about plans for programming changes at middle school. At the Oct. 16 meeting, Porter, the chief academic officer, said district officials were “not yet at a place where we’re ready to talk about middle school programs and changes to middle school.”

But Taylor said his recommendation for the board concerning the program analysis, which is expected in January, will include recommendations for middle school programming.

“I think you’ll be relieved to know that it would involve very few changes other than to shore up what we have in terms of scope and sequence, to make sure that everybody is prepared for the next step,” Taylor told board President Julie Yang.