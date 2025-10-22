The Benefits of Mediating Your Divorce

The decisions that need to be made in a divorce have far-reaching consequences, not just for the parties but for their entire family. Leaving the resolution of those decisions for a judge to determine is risky on many levels and extremely expensive and time consuming, not to mention stressful.

Negotiating can be an efficient way to reach a resolution, but not everyone can afford a lawyer. Sometimes people (or their attorneys) get stuck and need a third party to help generate new ideas for resolution. A mediator can help parties, with or without lawyers, get “unstuck” and bring creative solutions to the negotiating table.

What is Mediation?

Mediation is a process in which a third party, the mediator, assists in negotiating a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict. Mediators do not act as judges. Rather, they bring parties together in a calm, constructive way, framing issues quickly, and helping them move toward resolution.

Mediation is a method to resolve differences while maintaining everyone’s dignity and keeping costs to a minimum. Mediators act independently and do not represent either party or give legal advice. Because they are not on anyone’s team, they have the freedom to generate potential solutions that center resolution, rather than the interests of one party.

In mediation, the parties are at the center of the process. Each party has the opportunity to express their concerns and ideas for resolution while avoiding the unnecessary financial and emotional drain that are hallmarks of divorce litigation. Parties can attend mediation with lawyers, or without – although, if attending without lawyers, it’s still important to be working and in communication with a lawyer.

What are the Benefits of Mediation?

One of the many benefits of mediation is that it is a safe place for parties to exchange information, discuss potential solutions and be creative, without worrying that what they say will be used against them in court. Mediation is protected by the rules applicable to settlement negotiations and cannot be used in future litigation.

Mediation offers parties the luxury of time to tell their story to a third party without being subject to the rules of evidence or courtroom procedures.

A significant part of the mediator’s job is to listen to parties and really hear their story. Hearing the party’s story helps the mediator understand what is most important to them. A skilled mediator will hear not just what is said by the party, but also what is not said. It is often in understanding what is unsaid that the mediator is able to create a solution that works for both parties.

Mediation can help parties shield their children from conflict because the parties have a designated place to discuss their differences, with a neutral person there to facilitate the discussion and ensure that it is productive. Anything that reduces the stress for parents going through a divorce or custody issue, will also reduce the stress of the children.

Because the parties control the mediation process, they also control their investment of time and money in a way that will not happen if the parties are in litigation.

While there are some cases where mediation simply is not a viable solution, for the vast majority of people it is the least expensive and most efficient way to resolve their family disputes. There is a reason courts almost always require people to try mediation at least once—it really does help people reach a settlement.

Most importantly, people tend to be much more satisfied with a mediated solution than a court solution. Mediated solutions can be nuanced, flexible, and tailored to the individual family in a way that court solutions are not. Many courts require parties to mediate prior to having a final trial. If you are going to wind up in mediation one way or another, why not simply start there? It works.

Margaret J. McKinney

Margaret J. McKinney is a highly respected family law attorney in Maryland and Washington, D.C., with 30+ years of experience handling complex financial and custody cases. Her peers regard her as a “go-to” mediator for complicated divorce matters, recognizing her ability to analyze facts quickly and construct settlements that serve her clients’ long-term needs and those of their children.



For more information visit: https://www.lerchearly.com/news/should-you-mediate-your-divorce/

Erin L. Kopelman

Erin L. Kopelman is a divorce attorney who handles domestic relations and family law cases, including divorce, custody, child support, property settlement, alimony, post-judgment issues, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements in Maryland and Washington, D.C. She is straightforward and communicative, ensuring clients have the information to make informed decisions.



For more information visit: https://www.lerchearly.com/attorneys/erin-l-kopelman/