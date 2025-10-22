Boys soccer regional previews for 4A and 3A classes

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) boys soccer regional playoffs kick off this week, with teams across Montgomery County vying to make it to the state competition. Here is a brief look into Montgomery County teams that earned the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in classes 4A and 3A.

Class 4A

West I Region

No. 2 Northwest (10-2-0)

The Northwest Jaguars earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A West I Region after winning 10 games this season. The record does not account for the Jaguars’ win over the Blake Bengals on Monday evening in the county championship, asserting them as the top team in Montgomery County. The Jaguars have a bye to begin the regional round playoffs and will play the winner of Clarksburg Coyotes (8-4-0) and Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (1-10-1) game, which will take place Wednesday night at Clarksburg.

West II Region

No. 1 Churchill (9-2-1)

The Churchill Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the West II bracket after being the No. 2 seed last year. The Bulldogs recorded seven clean sheets, including six in consecutive matches. They defeated the Urbana Hawks (10-1-1), one of the top teams in the tournament, as well as the Walt Whitman Vikings (9-3-0). The Bulldogs average 2.25 goals per game and allow an average of .6 goals per game. They will face the winner of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (6-6-0) and Quince Orchard Cougars (6-6-0) game scheduled for Wednesday night at B-CC.

No. 2 Walt Whitman (9-3-0)

The Walt Whitman Vikings are looking to return to states after making it to the semifinals a season ago. They had another successful campaign this year, winning nine games. After their second loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat to the Churchill Bulldogs, the Vikings won six out of their last seven games, which included a four-game winning streak. Five of their six clean sheets also occurred during the seven-game stretch. On the season, the Vikings scored an average of 2.42 goals per game. They will face either the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7-5-0) or the Gaithersburg Trojans (4-8-0), depending on who wins the match Wednesday evening at Walter Johnson.

North II

No. 1 Blake (9-2-1)

The Blake Bengals rode a seven-game streak without losing a game to finish the regular season. (They did lose to Northwest in the county championship Monday night.) During their run, they averaged nearly 3 goals per game (2.86). They did, however, allow 2 or more goals in three of their seven games, and surrendered an average of 2.08 goals per game throughout the entire season. But their attack was efficient all season, scoring an average of slightly more than 3 goals per game. They earned the No. 1 seed in the North II region and will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Einstein Titans (5-6-1) and Springbrook Blue Devils (3-9-0) at Einstein.

No. 2 Kennedy (9-3-0)

Similar to the Bengals, the Kennedy Cavaliers ended the season on a seven-game streak without dropping a game. Their defense was the strength during that stretch, allowing less than a goal per game. Their ratio of goals scored to goals allowed on the season was close (1.83/1.17), but they scored an average of 2.14 goals per game during their final seven games. As the No. 2 seed, the Cavaliers will play the winner of Wednesday’s contest between the Richard Montgomery Rockets (6-5-1) and the Wheaton Knights (2-10) at Richard Montgomery.

South I

No. 1 Blair (8-3-1)

After winning the state championship a year ago, the Blair Blazers had another successful season. They finished the season winning three out of their last four games, and had a five-game non-losing streak near the middle portion of the schedule. Over the course of their season, the Blazers scored an average of 2.25 goals per game and allowed an average of 2.08 goals per contest. In comparison to the Cavaliers, their ratio of goals scored to goals allowed is close, making for some potentially entertaining matches. They’re on the bye to start the playoffs, and will play the winner of the matchup between the High Point Eagles (5-5-1) and Paint Branch Panthers (5-6-1). The game is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at High Point.

Class 3A

West II

No. 1 Northwood (7-4-1)

The Northwood Gladiators had their best season in years, posting their first winning season in more than a decade. They began their season winning four straight, and after losing their first two games, had another four-game non-losing streak. The Gladiators finished the season on a two-game losing skid, but hope to get going on another run that could propel them to a regional championship, or further. They averaged 2.08 goals per game and allowed an average of 1.75 per game, signifying a strong defense. The Gladiators will play the winner between the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (3-8-1) and the Magruder Colonels (1-8-3), which will take place on Wednesday afternoon at Damascus.

No. 2 Rockville (7-4-1)

The Rockville Rams had a resurgence of their own this season, winning seven games after only winning four last year. On the season, their goals scored per game and goals allowed per game were identical at 1.33. But during their final five games, the Rams went 3-1-1, allowing one goal or less in four of the five matches. The Rams will face the winner between the Wootton Patriots (4-8-0) and the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1-11-0), which will be played Wednesday night at Wootton.

South I

No. 2 Sherwood (7-3-2)

After losing their first two games on Sept. 9 and 11, the Sherwood Warriors didn’t lose again until Oct. 15. Eight matches took place during that span. During their run, the Warriors scored an average of 2.5 goals per game and allowed an average of 0.88 goals. They allowed an average of 1.08 goals per game the entire season, allowing 1 goal or less in nine of their 12 games. On the bye, the Warriors will face the winner of the game between the Guilford Park Panthers (4-7-1) and the Largo Lions (2-9-0).