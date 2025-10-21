Total Wine & More to open Thursday in Friendship Heights

Total Wine & More will open its new location in Friendship Heights on Thursday, according to a company press release.

The retailer, which offers a large selection of wines, beers and spirits, as well as gourmet snacks and gifts, plans to donate 10% of all wine sales from the opening through Sunday to Friendship Place. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit is a housing service provider focused on ending homelessness.

The new 29,000-square-foot wine and liquor superstore at 5401 44th St. NW in the District, just beyond the border of Chevy Chase, Maryland, will feature more than 5,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beers, according to the release. The store also has a climate-controlled wine cellar for rare selections and a walk-in humidor for cigars.

Total Wine & More is opening in the Residences at Mazza at 5300 Wisconsin Ave., which is the result of a two-year redevelopment of the former Mazza Gallerie, a once bustling retail and dining destination that was built in 1979. The redevelopment project began in 2023, WTOP reported, and the building has been open for residential leasing since May.

The development contains more than 320 units and 70,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, including a recently reopened TJ Maxx.

The Total Wine & More store also has a classroom where it will offer classes on wine and spirits for customers as well as private classes, the release said.

Total Wine & More operates more than 280 stores across 29 states and was founded in 1991 by brothers Robert and David Trone in Delaware. The Friendship Heights location will be the company’s first in Washington, D.C. In Maryland, the company operates stores in Laurel and Towson.

Total Wine & More is one of several new businesses that are scheduled to open in Friendship Heights this fall and into next year. Inspire Nail Bar, Wonder food hall and an unnamed fast-casual salad eatery have leased street-level commercial spaces in Residences at Mazza, according to a press release from development owner Tishman Speyer.

A Trader Joe’s is also expected to open at 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Friendship Heights, according to the Prince of Petworth blog. The grocery store has not set an opening date for the new location, according to its website. It will be the third Trader Joe’s in a 2-mile stretch along Wisconsin Avenue from Bethesda to Northwest Washington.