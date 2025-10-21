Speedskating club open house draws dozens to ice in Wheaton 

Dozens of skaters of all ages put their skills to the test Friday night as they participated in drills and other activities during the United Capital Blades (UCB) Speedskating Club’s annual open house at Wheaton Ice Arena.

Miniature cones were set up to mark the boundaries on what is normally used as a hockey rink and the club provided special skates with longer blades to participants. For more than an hour, the skaters, many of whom were elementary age, slipped and slid as they raced each other. Coaches from the club were on hand to give advice.

“Some of our skaters come from other ice sports [and] were completely unaware they could participate in speedskating because hockey and figure skating are so prevalent,” said Elgin Smith, who is in his third year serving as president of the speedskating club. “The No. 1 thing is to make speedskating more of an accessible option for skaters at all rinks in the D.C. metro area.”

Founded in 2013 by Hyun-Jung Lee, a former member of the Korean national speedskating team, the speedskating club offers lessons in several locations in the DMV area, including at Rockville Ice Arena, Mount Vernon Rec Center in Fairfax, and Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Southeast Washington, D.C., which is currently under renovation.

- Advertisement -

Photo credit: Michael Hromalik

Open to skaters of all skills, the club aims to “sustain a stable, consistent core of skaters with all the skills needed to take them as far as they’re willing to go,” according to its website. The club has 18 skaters from ages 6 to 35, Smith wrote in an email to Bethesda Today.

According to its website, UCB has trained skaters who have become members of national teams, including former U.S Junior Short Track Team members Gabriella Hachem, Shreya Arun, and Benjamin Oh, and current Team USA long track skater Conor McDermott-Mostowy, who is looking to qualify for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games in Italy in February.

While on the ice Friday, coaches Nathaniel Casson and Gihoon Kuh ran through different drills with the skaters, including how to maintain balance while on the move.

“We like to get them started with the basics of speedskating and getting low so that your body can be more aerodynamic and you can have more powerful pushes,” Casson said.

The club’s training season starts in September and runs through March. Sessions are for all ages and skill levels. According to Smith, skaters are placed in different groups based on their skill level and have the opportunity to race in regional and national competitions. Regionals begin Nov. 15 with the Saratoga Cup taking place in Saratoga Springs, New York. There are four team races, including the Saratoga Cup, scheduled from November through