Revised Crown High boundary options keep Poolesville, Richard Montgomery attendance zones, shift others 

Attendance zones for Poolesville High and Richard Montgomery High in Rockville would largely remain the same while those for high schools such as Gaithersburg, Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville and Winston Churchill in Potomac would shift under the new boundary proposal for the upcoming Crown High School in Gaithersburg, according to the latest proposals from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The proposals released last week are part of a boundary study that will determine the attendance area for Charles W. Woodward High at 11211 Old Georgetown Road in Rockville and Crown High at 9410 Fields Road in Gaithersburg – which are scheduled to be completed for the 2027-2028 school year. Though still under construction, Woodward is occupied by Northwood High School while its new building is being constructed in Silver Spring.

MCPS presented the new options on Oct. 13 and 14 during several online and in-person presentations. The options represent revisions following community feedback to the district’s initial boundary proposals that were released in June.

The district is conducting the study to determine the attendance boundaries for the two high schools under construction as well as for Damascus High at 25921 Ridge Road, which is set to be expanded by 2031, according to MCPS staff.

The school board must adopt new boundaries by March 2026 to be in time for the start of the 2027-2028 academic year.

However, the options under consideration could shift again if the school board decides to move forward with Taylor’s recent suggestion during a school board work session to postpone Crown’s opening in order to use the building as a holding school.

Last week’s release of the options marked the second presentation of revised options resulting from the ongoing boundary study. On Oct. 6 and 7, MCPS presented options for the boundary proposal for Woodward High. Under those options, Walt Whitman and Bethesda-Chevy Chase high schools in Bethesda would keep their current attendance zones while the zones for schools such as Walter Johnson High in Bethesda and Northwood High School in Silver Spring would shift.

Options for Woodward also show that the number of students eligible for free and reduced meals (FARMS) – a measure of poverty – would increase at some Silver Spring high schools that already have higher populations of such students. All four boundary options would maintain the percentage of FARMS and emergent multilingual students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC) and Whitman, two schools in the wealthier part of the county.

The boundary options take into account the county school board’s priorities for the boundary study: diversity of student populations, proximity of communities to schools, stability of school assignments over time and facility utilization, or student capacity, according to MCPS.

Similar to the revised Woodward options, most of the Crown High options would keep the attendance zones — and thus the percentages of FARMS and emergent multilingual students – the same for Poolesville and Richard Montgomery high schools.

The Oct. 13 presentation focused on proposed boundaries for Crown, which will impact the attendance zones of the following high schools: Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg and Watkins Mill in Gaithersburg; Seneca Valley and Northwest in Germantown; Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery in Rockville; Winston Churchill; and Poolesville, Clarksburg and Damascus. The study will also impact 17 middle schools and determine which middle and high schools elementary school students will attend.

Here are the options

Community members can explore the new options through maps and data available on the MCPS boundary option website. Users can determine which attendance zone they would be in under each option by searching for their home addresses on an interactive map.

In each of the new options, the attendance area for Crown is centered around the Downtown Crown shopping area in Gaithersburg. All of the plans also call for some students at Gaithersburg Middle and Lakelands Park Middle to attend Crown High.

Each of the options, to varying degrees, also expand the Clarksburg High attendance zone south, farther into Germantown, which currently falls under the Seneca Valley High attendance zone, and move the Gaithersburg High attendance zone farther north while maintaining the attendance zones for Richard Montgomery and Poolesville high schools.

Under option A:

The Crown attendance zone would include a section along I-270, I-370 and part of Washington Grove and some of North Potomac;

The Wootton High School attendance zone would shift into Potomac, which currently falls under the Churchill attendance zone; and

Some Ridgeview Middle School students would attend Crown.

Map of option A, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.

The percentages of FARMS and emergent multilingual learner students would decrease at Clarksburg, Damascus, Quince Orchard, Watkins Mill and Wootton high schools. The percentages would increase at Churchill, Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley high schools while remaining the same at Richard Montgomery and Poolesville.

Under this option, 37% of Crown’s student population would be eligible for FARMS and 19% would be emergent multilingual learners.

Option A would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways:

Under option B:

Crown’s attendance area would not include some areas to the east of I-270, which would instead fall under Gaithersburg High’s attendance zone. Crown’s zoning would extend farther north, including an area between Clopper Road and I-270;

Churchill’s attendance area would expand to include Travilah; and

Wootton’s attendance zone would extend into a section of Churchill’s current zone to the east of Serpentine Barrens Conservation Park.

Map of option B, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.



Under this option, the percentage of FARMS students would decrease at Clarksburg, Churchill, Damascus, Quince Orchard, Watkins Mill and Wootton high schools and increase at Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley High. The rates at Richard Montgomery and Poolesville High would remain the same.

The percentage of emergent multilingual learners would decrease at Clarksburg, Damascus, Quince Orchard, Watkins Mill and Wootton and increase at Churchill, Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley.

Under option B, about 41% of Crown’s students would be eligible for FARMS and roughly 22% would be emergent multilingual learners.

Option B would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways:

Under option C:

The Crown attendance zone will include a section along I-270, and south of I-370 and some of North Potomac;

Gaithersburg High’s attendance zone would include a section north of I-370, which is included in its current attendance zone;

Wootton’s attendance zone would extend southeast past Travilah, which currently falls under Churchill’s attendance zone; and

Some Ridgeview Middle School students would attend Crown.

Map of option C, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.



Under this option, FARMS percentage rates would decrease at Clarksburg, Churchill, Damascus, Quince Orchard, Watkins Mill and Wootton high schools and increase at Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley High.

The percentages of emergent multilingual learners would decrease at Clarksburg, Damascus, Quince Orchard and Watkins Mill and increase at Churchill, Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley.

The percentages of FARMS students and emergent multilingual learners would remain the same at Richard Montgomery and Poolesville High.

Under Option C, Crown would have a population with 36% of students eligible for FARMS and 17% identified as emergent multilingual learners.

Option C would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways:

Under option D:

The Crown attendance zone will include a section along I-270, I-370 and part of Washington Grove and some of North Potomac;

Wootton’s attendance zone would extend southeast past Travilah, which currently falls under Churchill’s attendance zone;

An area between Potomac Park Estates and Darnestown would fall under Poolesville’s attendance area; and

Some Ridgeview Middle School students would attend Crown.

Map of option D, including the current school attendance zones outlined in red.



Under this option, FARMS percentage rates would decrease at Clarksburg, Churchill, Damascus, Poolesville, Quince Orchard, Watkins Mill and Wootton high schools and increase at Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley High. The percentage of students eligible for farms at Richard Montgomery would remain the same.

The percentages of emergent multilingual students would decrease at Churchill, Clarksburg, Damascus, Poolesville, Quince Orchard and Watkins Mill high schools and increase for Gaithersburg, Northwest and Seneca Valley. The percentage of such students at Richard Montgomery and Wootton would remain the same.

For Crown, option D would create a population with 37% of students eligible for FARMS and nearly 19% identified as emergent multilingual learners.

Option D would also impact capacity at the high schools in the following ways: