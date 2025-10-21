Proposed HERO Act would expedite benefits for families of fallen firefighters 

When Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins died in the line of duty while fighting a house fire earlier this year, his fellow Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) firefighters came to his family’s aid right away.

The Montgomery County government took much longer.

Higgins, a 23-year MCFRS veteran, died while fighting a house fire on Jan. 11. But Higgins’ family members did not see any of the survivor benefits to which they were entitled until June, according to Capt. Scott Kitner, Higgins’ supervisor.

“As we navigated the process, we began to realize there were significant gaps. Not due to negligence, but simply … because these were circumstances we had never faced,” Kitner said of Higgins’ death in the line of duty. He did not say what circumstances he was referring to.

“There were policies and procedures that didn’t yet exist, and delays that created unnecessary hardship and a burden in a time of grief,” he continued.

Kitner was one of several MCFRS representatives who spoke during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Montgomery County Council office building in Rockville about a proposed bill to help speed up the payment of line-of-duty death benefits to survivors of fallen career firefighters.

The bill, called the HERO Act, would make death benefits payable to survivors immediately upon a line-of-duty death.

It would also require the county to begin paying benefits to survivors by the first of the month following a line-of-duty death, if benefits weren’t paid immediately.

Survivors include the spouse or domestic partner and children of a fallen career firefighter.

Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), a lead sponsor of the HERO Act along with Councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), said during Tuesday’s press conference he hopes the new legislation will never be needed.

“But what it’s doing is making sure that any family in the future, should they experience this level of grief and hardship, do not have to do battle with the county bureaucracy,” Glass said.

Katz said Higgins, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant, “will always be remembered for his selfless sacrifice and exemplary service.”

“Today, we honor him and others who have died in the line of duty,” Katz said at Tuesday’s press conference. “It’s a moral obligation for us to take care of those who take care of us.”

New benefit options

In addition to expediting the payment of benefits, the HERO Act would create a new benefit option for survivors.

Currently, survivors can choose between two options – a disability benefit equal to at least 70% of the firefighter’s salary or, if the firefighter was eligible for retirement at the time of death, 100% of the joint and survivor pension funds payable to that firefighter.

A joint and survivor pension plan provides lifelong benefits to a career firefighter. Once a career firefighter dies, a percentage of those benefits go to a designated survivor for the rest of his or her life.

Under the HERO Act, survivors could also elect to receive a benefit equal to that of a 20-year joint and survivor pension, regardless of how long the firefighter served.

The three benefit options outlined in the bill would be in addition to what is already available to survivors through career firefighters’ collective bargaining agreements.

Jeff Buddle, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1664 – the union that represents the county’s career firefighters – expressed his group’s support for the bill and encouraged the rest of the council to vote for it.

“Firefighters go to work each day knowing the risks, but they do so with trust – trust that their county and their community will stand by their loved ones if the worst happens,” Buddle said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“We’ve seen firsthand what happens when a family is forced to navigate grief and uncertainty at the same time,” he continued. “This legislation closes that gap, providing peace of mind and dignity to those left behind.”

As written, the HERO Act would only apply to career firefighters although MCFRS is a combination system of career and volunteer firefighters. MCFRS Fire Chief Corey Smedley emphasized during Tuesday’s press conference that the county’s volunteer firefighters are also vulnerable to the dangers of the job.

“It doesn’t make a difference if you’re paid or not,” he said.

In response to questions from reporters on Tuesday, Glass said the protections in the bill could be expanded to volunteer firefighters through an amendment.

“I expect that might come up,” he said.

The HERO Act was introduced Tuesday as an expedited bill, meaning it would take effect immediately if passed.

The bill still has to go through the usual legislative process, including a committee work session and a public hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18. But passage appears likely, with a majority of the council already voicing support for the measure.

Councilmembers Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) all asked to be added as co-sponsors of the bill after it was introduced Tuesday.



Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) was absent from Tuesday’s council meeting.