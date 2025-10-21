Founder of Bethesda-based EYA dies at 64

Robert “Bob” Youngentob, a founder at Bethesda real estate developer EYA LLC, died Saturday following a battle with cancer. In addition to being a founder of the company, the 64-year-old served as its executive chairman. [Washington Business Journal]

Hundreds attend free health clinic in Takoma Park

More than 800 people attended a free health clinic in Takoma Park on Sunday, according to organizers. The annual event, called “The Hope Clinic,” was hosted by Emmanuel-Brinklow Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Takoma Academy. [DC News Now]

Federal workers can ride MARC, Maryland commuter buses free during shutdown

Federal workers can ride MARC and Maryland commuter buses for free while the federal government is shut down, Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced Friday. Riders should be prepared to show their federal ID badge to the operator of the bus or train. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high near 71 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 22 mph

