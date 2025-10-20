From Bethesda Magazine: Three getaways to book this fall

Find your natural high

Experience autumn’s splendor at Cacapon Resort State Park Lodge in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. The lodge reopened in May 2021, after a major renovation increased its number of guest rooms from 42 to 120. An outdoor terrace and fireplace, an indoor swimming pool, Healing Waters Spa and Prospects Restaurant are all on property.

Photo credit: Courtesy Cacapon Resort

Grab a cup of your favorite morning beverage in the lobby and settle into a porch rocker overlooking the wooded hillside to plan the day. The resort features a Robert Trent Jones 18-hole golf course, a driving range, fishing pier, clay shooting range, tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding and a nature center. Hikers can explore a variety of well-marked trails with or without a naturalist offering insights into the local ecosystem, history and wildlife.

Seeing the sights by bike is also an option. Thanks to a $3.5 million federal Economic Development Administration grant, Cacapon Resort is adding 35 professionally designed cycling trails to the park’s existing trail system, several miles of which are now open (full project completion expected in 2026). Legs tired? Take a 7-mile drive to the overlook and enjoy panoramic views of fall foliage from the highest peak in the Eastern Panhandle.

Photo credit: Courtesy Cacapon Resort

Indoor enticements include the full-service spa, a fitness center and plenty of places to lounge, from the oversize sofas in the lobby to a library stocked with books and board games. Guest rooms are divided between the North Lodge (new and roomier with a king bed or double queens) and South Lodge (one queen bed). Suites and ADA accessible rooms are available, too. All have a mini-fridge, single-serve coffee maker and mountain or golf course views. Rates begin at $135.

Cacapon Resort State Park Lodge, 818 Cacapon Lodge Drive, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, 304-258-1022, wvstateparks.com/places-to-stay/lodges/cacapon-resort-state-park-lodge

A guest room features a fireplace and neutral decor. Photo credit: Courtesy Armando Rafael Photography

Savor exquisite taste

Set along the Delaware River, New Jersey’s storied and historic Stockton Inn(circa 1710) has welcomed many illustrious guests over the years from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Margaret Mitchell is rumored to have penned parts of Gone With the Wind here.

A soaking tub in a guest room at the inn. Photo credit: Courtesy Armando Rafael Photography

Following a meticulous restoration in late 2024, the boutique property reopened with nine guest rooms and suites appointed in warm earth tones with hardwood floors and marble bathrooms. Each room includes a Nespresso machine, plush Matouk linens and robes, a Bluetooth speaker and a high-end Dyson hair dryer. Three of the rooms have a decadent oversize soaking tub. The 813-square-foot, ADA-accessible Carriage Two Suite offers a private patio with a bocce court and firepit.

The inn’s culinary program and two restaurants are led by Executive Chef Bob Truitt, a James Beard Award semifinalist. At Finch, housemade pastas take center stage—try the celery root ravioli. The Sorrento lemon risotto is another guest favorite.

A bartender at New Jersey’s Stockton Inn, which dates to 1710. Photo credit: Courtesy Armando Rafael Photography

The Dog & Deer Tavern, where a gorgeous Jamie Wyeth original painting of a dog presides over the bar, is a choice spot for raw bar selections and dishes ranging from sourdough focaccia to burrata salad. Head bartender Brian Miller’s clever cocktails include a riff on an old-fashioned made with banana liqueur and maple, and the Tiki-inspired Cobra’s Fang (Hamilton 151 proof Demerara rum, lime, orange, passion fruit, cinnamon syrup, falernum, absinthe and bitters). Sip your beverage in the cozy tavern or on the heated terrace with its cascading waterfall.

For an artful excursion, check out the galleries and boutiques in nearby Lambertville, New Jersey, and New Hope, Pennsylvania, and the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. Rates begin at $500 and include complimentary coffee, tea and snacks.

Stockton Inn, 1 S. Main St., Stockton, New Jersey, 609-460-4209, stocktoninn.com

A barista at the espresso bar, which serves coffee with beans from Gaia Coffee Co. Photo credit: Courtesy Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Beer this way

Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed hotel near the canal in historic Lewes, Delaware, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024 with a redesign. Owned and operated by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, the inn’s new coastal-cottage lobby includes cozy seating areas, an on-site library curated by San Francisco’s City Lights Booksellers & Publishers, and an espresso bar serving coffee drinks brewed with beans from Delaware’s Gaia Coffee Co.

Each of the 16 renovated guest rooms offers a king or two queens, plus quirky perks such as shower beer holders and beer-infused soap. Additional creature comforts include a mini-fridge, a microwave, Malin + Goetz bath products, down comforters and upgraded linens. The two-bedroom “Cottage Sweet” has a queen in each bedroom, a bathroom, a living room and a kitchenette. Dogs are allowed in select rooms.

Beach cruisers are one of the gear options on offer at the inn. Photo credit: Courtesy Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

The property’s handy “gear shed” offers equipment to use during your stay, from binoculars and hammocks to cornhole boards, plus a fleet of custom beach cruisers and e-bikes (see website for bike rental fees).

Off property, enjoy a beach day without the summer crowds, peruse area farmers markets or take a bike ride through lovely Cape Henlopen State Park, then venture out to one of Dogfish Head’s two Rehoboth Beach restaurants—Brewings & Eats brewpub or the seafood-centric Chesapeake & Maine.

The inn’s reception area also includes comfortable seating. Photo credit: Courtesy Dogfish Head Craft Brewery A welcoming entryway, reception desk and espresso bar at Dogfish Inn in Lewes, Delaware. Photo credit: Courtesy Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head’s main brewery in Milton (a 20-25 minute drive from the inn) is worth a pilgrimage for the annual Dogfish Dash road race on Sept. 28, and the free family- and dog-friendly Punkin Ale Fest on Oct. 11. Give their new Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale a try. Room rates begin at $219.

Dogfish Inn, 105 Savannah Road, Lewes, Delaware, 302-644-8292, dogfish.com/inn