Soccer teams at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School make history with championship win

The Cristo Rey Cup is the largest athletic tournament among the network of schools

By Jimmy Alexander - WTOP
October 20, 2025 10:43 a.m.
The school's president, Mark Shriver
The school’s president, Mark Shriver, is thrilled that both teams won again this year. Photo credit: Jimmy Alexander

The soccer teams at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School are bringing the Cristo Rey Cup back home to Takoma Park, Maryland, for the fourth year in a row.

The four-peat is something that means a lot to the seniors on the guys and girls’ soccer teams at Don Bosco Cristo Rey.

“It was something really special for me,” said high school senior Martin Ferrufino.

He told WTOP that he felt sad walking off the field for the last time.

“I got a little emotional,” said Ferrufino. When asked if he had tears, the high school senior said, “just one.”

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

