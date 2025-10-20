North Bethesda woman face charges after AI photo prank goes wrong

A North Bethesda woman is facing charges of making false statements to authorities after she attempted to play a prank on her husband by texting him that someone had broken into their home and then sending him an AI-generated photo of a man on their couch. He called 911. [NBC4]

Child, 2 others injured in Silver Spring collision

A child and two others were injured Saturday night in a two-car collision on New Hampshire Avenue at Route 29 in Silver Spring, according to county police. [DC News Now]

217-unit affordable housing development opens in Long Branch

Montgomery County officials celebrated the opening of a multifamily affordable housing development that preserves 141 existing units and adds 76 new ones on Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 64

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

‘We have to stand up’: Thousands attend ‘No Kings’ protests in Montgomery County

After suing over exclusion from renters forum, county executive candidate Banerjee undecided about upcoming event

County school board candidate withdraws from at-large race, re-files in District 3