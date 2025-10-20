Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

North Bethesda woman face charges after AI photo prank goes wrong

Plus: Child, 2 others injured in Silver Spring collision; 217-unit affordable housing development opens in Long Branch

By Staff
October 20, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: October 19, 2025 6:41 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A North Bethesda woman is facing charges of making false statements to authorities after she attempted to play a prank on her husband by texting him that someone had broken into their home and then sending him an AI-generated photo of a man on their couch. He called 911. [NBC4]

Child, 2 others injured in Silver Spring collision

A child and two others were injured Saturday night in a two-car collision on New Hampshire Avenue at Route 29 in Silver Spring, according to county police. [DC News Now]

217-unit affordable housing development opens in Long Branch

Montgomery County officials celebrated the opening of a multifamily affordable housing development that preserves 141 existing units and adds 76 new ones on Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 64

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

‘We have to stand up’: Thousands attend ‘No Kings’ protests in Montgomery County

After suing over exclusion from renters forum, county executive candidate Banerjee undecided about upcoming event 

County school board candidate withdraws from at-large race, re-files in District 3 

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA