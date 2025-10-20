Juvenile pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Sunday night collision in Silver Spring 

A juvenile pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

On social media Sunday evening, police said officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Sunday night to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Evans Drive in Silver Spring for the report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews who arrived on scene said the juvenile was in the roadway and appeared unresponsive, according to radio transmissions.

Police said Sunday the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. According to MCFRS radio transmissions, she was transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, police told Bethesda Today that the pedestrian was a juvenile girl. She remained in critical but stable condition with a life-threatening injury, police said.

- Advertisement -

The incident is under investigation and police told Bethesda Today there are no other details available.

The collision caused the closure of Georgia Avenue between Plyers Mill Road and Evans Drive for nearly three hours, according to police social media posts.

This is the latest of several recent collisions involving pedestrians in the county, including two recent collisions that resulted in the deaths of a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

On the night of Sept. 21, James Evert Anderson, 16, of Kensington died after he was struck by an SUV in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West. Anderson was a student and varsity baseball player at Wheaton High School.

On Oct. 9, 11-year-old Summer Lim, an Earle B. Wood Middle School student, was killed after being struck by a school bus while riding her bicycle in the area of Russet Road and Bauer Drive in Rockville.