High school football week 7: No. 6 Good Counsel upsets No. 4 St. John’s

It was another top 10 showdown as The Washington Post’s No. 6 Good Counsel Falcons defeated the No. 4 St. John’s Cadets on Saturday. On the public school side, the No. 5 Quince Orchard Cougars remain unbeaten and the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons upset Blake. Here is a recap of what went on around Montgomery County:

No. 6 Good Counsel defeats No. 4 St. John’s

The No. 6 Good Counsel Falcons (5-3) held a strong No. 4 St. John’s Cadets (5-2) offense in check, as the Falcons defeated the Cadets on the road 17-13. Coming into Saturday’s contest, the Cadets were averaging 31.3 points per game on offense. But the Falcon defense held them to a season-low 13 points. The Falcons are on the road again as they face the No. 15 Gonzaga Eagles (4-3) on Saturday afternoon.

No. 5 Quince Orchard moves to 7-0

The Quince Orchard Cougars (7-0) defeated the Clarksburg Coyotes (3-4) 42-0 at Clarksburg on Thursday night. Not only does the win move the Cougars to 7-0, but it is also the 20th straight win dating back to last season. Cougars senior quarterback William Drakeford Jr. passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Cougars will play their final home game on Friday versus the Northwest Jaguars (4-3). The Coyotes will play their final two games on the road, starting Friday at the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1-6).

No. 17 Sherwood defeats Wootton

The No. 17 Sherwood Warriors (6-1) celebrated senior night with a 35-0 win over the Wootton Patriots (2-5) on Thursday night. Warriors junior running back Frankie Saunders paced the offense as he rushed for three touchdowns. The Warriors will travel to Damascus to take on the Hornets (5-2) on Thursday, and the Patriots will head to Potomac on Friday to face the Churchill Bulldogs (6-1).

B-CC upsets Blake

Celebrating senior night on Friday, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (4-3) faced a tough task as they hosted the Blake Bengals (5-2), who were allowing an average of 8.6 points per game going into the matchup. The Barons controlled the game from the start, jumping out to a 14-0 halftime lead that included a 92-yard pick-six by senior cornerback Jaylen Ball. There was no stopping the Barons, as they rolled to a 28-7 advantage. The Bengals’ second touchdown of the game didn’t come until there were less than three minutes left in regulation. Other Barons senior standouts included running back Gabe Eisler, who rushed for two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jack Nucci, who had a kickoff return for a touchdown. For the Barons, they win back-to-back games for the first time this year. They finish off the regular season with road games at Springbrook and Whitman. A tough road game awaits the Bengals, as they travel to Burtonsville to take on a Paint Branch team that won its sixth-straight game on Friday.

Paint Branch makes it six straight

The Paint Branch Panthers (6-1) recorded their sixth consecutive win, defeating the Whitman Vikings (3-4) 61-0 at home Friday night. This is also their third straight shutout of an opponent. Panthers senior quarterback Vincent Do threw for 276 yards and four touchdown passes. Three of those were to Panthers senior wide receiver Michael Boateng, who had 167 receiving yards on three receptions. On the ground, Panthers junior running back Alijah Bah scored three touchdowns. The Panthers play their final home game of the regular season this Friday against the Blake Bengals. The Vikings have now dropped three of their past four games and will face the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2-5) on the road Friday.

Churchill blanks Seneca Valley

The Churchill Bulldogs (6-1) defeated the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3-4) 35-0 in Germantown Friday night. Bulldogs junior quarterback Hunter Humphries threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and senior running back Noah Zhang rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs are at home for their final two games of the season, first hosting Wootton on Friday. The Screamin’ Eagles will be on the road Friday to face the Blair Blazers (3-4).