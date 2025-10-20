Elrich nominates Albornoz as director of county recreation department  

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on Monday announced he would nominate County Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) as the new director of the county’s recreation department.

“Gabe brings experience, leadership, and dedication to the Department of Recreation,” Elrich said in a press release about the nomination. “As the former Director for over a decade, Gabe helped build, expand, and diversify our Recreation programs.”

Albornoz announced Thursday that he planned to step down from his council seat in December, leaving a vacancy that will need to be filled by appointment.

In an interview Thursday, Albornoz told Bethesda Today that he was stepping down “to pursue a professional opportunity,” but declined to say more until this week.

If confirmed by the council, Albornoz would succeed Robin Riley as director of the recreation department. Riley retired earlier this year, according to Elrich’s release. The council will have 60 days to vote on Albornoz’s nomination.

Albornoz, who lives in Kensington with his wife and their four children, joined the council in 2018 as an at-large member and was re-elected in 2022. He currently chairs the council’s Health and Human Services Committee and serves as a member of the council’s Education and Culture Committee.

Prior to his election to the council, Albornoz served as the director of the county’s recreation department under County Executive Ike Legget (D).

During that time, Elrich’s press release said, Albornoz oversaw 11 capital projects with a total cost of more than $280 million. The projects included the construction of five new community recreation centers and the renovation of six others, according to the release.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by County Executive Elrich to lead a department for which I have such great respect and admiration,” Albornoz said in the release. “I look forward to working with the talented and dedicated Recreation staff and continuing to serve our community.”