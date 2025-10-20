Council to vote on bill establishing county electricity procurement program 

Bills about electricity procurement and benefits for survivors of fallen career firefighters top the Montgomery County Council’s agenda this week.

The council will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Council vote on bill for county electricity procurement program

The council is expected to vote Tuesday afternoon on a bill that would allow the county to procure electricity on behalf of constituents who choose to participate in a certain program.

Through the program, called community choice aggregation, the county would be able to determine its preferred mix of energy sources with a focus on renewables, according to council documents.

The aggregator must have the capacity to serve as an electricity supplier for “all residential and small commercial electric customers” in the county, though individual residents and businesses could opt out.

The Maryland General Assembly in 2021 passed a bill that enabled the county to create a community choice aggregator pilot program. Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) is the lead sponsor of the local bill. If adopted, the bill would take effect immediately.

Glass, Katz to introduce bill for survivors of fallen firefighters

Councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) will introduce a bill Tuesday afternoon aimed at strengthening benefits for survivors of fallen career firefighters.

Called the HERO Act, the bill would allow the spouse or domestic partner and children of a fallen career firefighter to start receiving survivor benefits immediately following a line-of-duty death.

It would also require the county to begin paying benefits to survivors on the first of the month following the date of the line-of-duty death. The benefits addressed in the bill are in addition to what a family is entitled to through career firefighters’ collective bargaining agreements.

According to a press release from the bill’s sponsors, the HERO Act “aims to close a gap in the County Code, revealed by the tragic death of Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins in January.”

Higgins, a 23-year veteran of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), died after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a house fire in Laurel. He was 46. MCFRS crews had responded to a call for mutual aid assistance from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Public hearings scheduled

Also on Tuesday, the county council will hear from the public about three proposals introduced in previous meetings.

The first is a proposal to add Timberlawn – a Rockville-area house that was the birthplace of the Special Olympics – to the county’s historic preservation master plan.

The Montgomery County Planning Board in May voted unanimously to designate Timberlawn as a historic resource, but the change must still be approved by the council.

The public also will be able to weigh in on a proposal that would remove a photographic evidence requirement from the county’s current ordinance banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

The bill’s sponsors have said the change is needed to protect Spanish-speaking and immigrant landscapers who could be targeted by federal immigration authorities if photographed at work.

Under the proposal, the photographic evidence requirement would be replaced by a provision allowing county officials to fine people for gas-powered leaf blower use based on complaints from at least two witnesses.

Lastly, the council will hear from the public about a proposed supplemental appropriation to support the ongoing development of Bus Rapid Transit on state Route 355 between Rockville and Germantown.

According to council documents, the $168.4 million supplemental appropriation reflects new grant-backed bonds issued by the state of Maryland.

The proposal would result in “no change regarding the cost or scope of the project,” but would make funding available sooner. The entire project is projected to cost $452 million, according to council documents.