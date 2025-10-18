‘We have to stand up’: Thousands attend ‘No Kings’ protests in Montgomery County

From furloughed federal workers to immigrants and families with children in tow, thousands of people in Mongomery County participated in Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ protests against the Trump administration, waving signs while standing on sidewalks and cheering as passing cars blared their horns in support.

Hundreds lined the sidewalks of Colesville Road near and on the Beltway overpass in Silver Spring while hundreds more filled the sidewalk along Connecticut Avenue from Bradley Boulevard to East West Highway in Chevy Chase and on Rockville Pike from Tuckerman Lane to Strathmore Avenue in North Bethesda. Protesters also stood on the Beltway overpass on Seminary Road in Silver Spring, waving signs at drivers passing below.

“We’re in the middle of an authoritarian takeover, so we need all the good people to come out – Republican, Democrat, it doesn’t matter. We have to say no to fascism and we need to take back out government,” Silver Spring resident Suzannah Stivison said as she and a companion departed from Saturday morning’s Colesville Road protest in Silver Spring.

“We want good Republicans to speak out, too,” said her companion, who declined to give her name. “We need to have a bipartisan coalition to get rid of fascism.”

- Advertisement -

The Montgomery County rallies, among roughly 2,600 expected to occur Saturday nationwide, drew people protesting a variety of actions by the Trump administration and Republicans — from the layoffs of federal workers and deportation of immigrants to cuts in federal research funding. The nationwide movement — described by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as a “hate America rally” — is a response to what organizers characterize as authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump.

Nearby at the Medical Center Metro station in Bethesda, a “No Kings” rally focused on defending medical research. The Metro station at 8810 Rockville Pike is close to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, which has seen an estimated $12 billion worth of research projects cut by the Trump administration.

Many protesters held signs sporting a variety of messages, such as “Down with Crowns” to “Resist” to “History has its eyes on you” and “We are Better. We deserve better.” Numerous protesters wore inflatable animal costumes ranging from squirrels and unicorns to dinosaurs and pigs – a trend begun by those protesting federal immigration enforcement efforts in Portland, Oregon.

“This is a pivotal moment,” noted Sateria Venable, 55, of Potomac, who attended the North Bethesda rally carrying a sign that said, “Women and D.E.I. will make America great for once!”

“My mother is 93. She attended the [1963] March on Washington,” Venable said. “Being a person with brown skin in this country has been a daily challenge and I’m almost 56 years old. This is absolutely unacceptable. I work in women’s health and I think people voted their own comfort rather than voting based on morals and this is a sad awakening for our country. But hopefully we will be better on the other end.”

Other protests were expected to be held in Germantown, Poolesville, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Leisure World, Kensington, Takoma Park and Olney.

The North Bethesda crowd swelled onto the grounds of the music and arts venue Strathmore at the arrival around 11:30 a.m. of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Kensington, who led a rousing call and response as protesters gathered in a large circle around him.

“Do we the people bow down to kings?” Van Hollen asked.

“No!” the crowd responded.

- Advertisement -

“Hell no!,” Van Hollen told the crowd. “And you’re here and people are coming out all over Maryland and all over America to say no to kings and to say yes to our Constitution.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Kensington speaks to protesters at a “No Kings” rally Saturday in North Bethesda. Credit: Julie Rasicot

State Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher spoke to the crowd after Van Hollen, leading to a moment that demonstrated the tension created by today’s political climate. Waldstreicher asked the crowd to raise their hands if they were federal workers. Few did.

“I’m afraid,” one woman in the crowd said to her companions.

“No Kings” protesters line the sidewalk of Colesville Road near the Beltway overpass in Silver Spring on Saturday. Credit: Julie Rasicot

At the Colesville Road protest, Eleanor Hennieg said she had come “mostly” for her 5-year-old son, who was with her, and to exercise her First Amendment rights.

“I don’t recognize this country anymore. I used to work at USAID. I was furloughed, fired. I’m just a very proud American, I’m also an immigrant … so what I see happening to our immigrant community is just devastating,” she said. “My parents and I came here for a better life and that life does not feel attainable to anyone right now. I want everyone to stand up to this tyranny. This can no longer continue. This is not what America is about.”

Another Silver Spring resident standing nearby with her 11-year-old daughter noted that she was attending her third protest.

“Each time I come, I feel more and more compelled to come because things keep getting worse and worse. I thought the first time I came, things were bad enough. But the events in Chicago have really saddened my heart,” said the woman, speaking of ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations in that city. “I am a first-generation immigrant, so I really identify with that population and to see the brutality of the treatment of the immigrant population in Chicago, I feel like it’s just a matter of time before it comes here.”

The woman, who chose not to identify herself, noted that her children’s babysitter and a former nanny both live in Langley Park, a mostly Latino community in Prince George’s County. “I have real people who I love and care for, who take care of my kids and help me in my home, and they are afraid to leave their apartment,” she said.

The woman added that she and her husband are federal workers who kept their jobs through the rounds of layoffs by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and have yet to be furloughed during the current federal government shutdown. “We weren’t DOGEd, we weren’t furloughed, but God, we are walking on eggshells,” she said.

Judy, 82, a Kensington resident who would only give her first name, was carrying a sign sporting upside down smiley faces and the message “Down with crowns” as she headed to the North Bethesda rally. She said she thought the day’s protests would “rouse passion, inspire, let people know we are together, let people know none of us is standing alone.”

“We have to stand up and be counted. We are going down a black hole faster than we could ever imagine and deeper than ever possible,” she said.

For Fred Miles, 85, of North Bethesda, the current political climate reminded him of the fascism he saw while growing up in England during World War II. His father became a prisoner of war in 1941, and his home was bombed in 1943 when he was 3 years old. Miles later moved to the U.S., became a citizen and worked for NIH for 40 years.

“To me our democracy is under siege,” Miles said as he stood along Rockville Pike. “I’ve never seen anything like this, like Trump, never seen our democracy challenged like this.”

Also heading to the North Bethesda protest was John, 59, of Kensington, who would only give his first name. He was accompanied by his husband, who works for Head Start, a federal program that supports children’s growth from birth to age 5.

Attending the protest felt “like my civic duty,” he said.

“Watching the news this morning, so many people have been talking about: ‘Get out there.’ If you haven’t done it, get out there. We need the numbers. The government needs to see that there are more of us who are against what’s going on than what’s happening inside the government,” he said.

Bethesda Today reporter Ceoli Jacoby contributed to this story.

Silver Spring, MD – Ongoing “No Kings” protest taking place outside Leisure World Plaza on Georgia Avenue. pic.twitter.com/GGONtj7yzp — MyDrone.Pro (@MyDronePro) October 18, 2025